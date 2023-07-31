Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation North America 2023

The event is designed to empower technology leaders to maximize return on their investments and build greater resilience while learning how to leverage AI to outpace the competition and accelerate their company’s growth.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation North America 2023, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, September 10–12, 2023. According to Forrester, companies grow faster when their technology strategy fully aligns with the business priorities that drive customer value and capture market share. However, many technology leaders are still innovating and planning in silos — missing these opportunities. As emerging technologies like generative AI, TuringBots, and conversational AI take center stage, technology leaders must act fast to assess whether these technologies can deliver value and if their businesses can navigate the associated risks.





Using Forrester’s latest research, best practices, and client stories, this year’s Technology & Innovation North America will empower chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders to home in on the technology strategy best suited to fuel their business growth. The event will also honor recipients of Forrester’s Technology Awards, North American companies that successfully execute customer-obsessed technology strategies to address their customers’ needs.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

AI Unleashed: Discover. Debate. Experiment. This session will dive deeper into generative AI’s role in modern organizations and how this technology is promising to reshape business operations, service delivery, and decision-making processes. Attendees can also learn how companies are scaling AI projects to capture customer value and participate in a group hackathon to discover generative AI’s capabilities in action and its limitations.

Technology’s Vital Role In The Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine. Learn how technology can power growth through collaboration between technology leaders and their marketing, digital, sales, product, and customer experience colleagues.

Why Generative AI Matters For Enterprises. In this keynote, learn how enterprises are taking advantage of technologies like generative AI and machine learning platforms to deliver valuable experiences and make their business fit for future challenges.

Accelerate Tech’s Impact On Business Outcomes By Focusing On Business Capabilities. This session will help technology leaders uncover business capabilities to plan, deliver, and communicate the impact of technology on business outcomes.

Make Great Technology Decisions That Minimize The Impacts Of Tech Debt. This session explores how, by extending technical debt into a framework, technology leaders can address what and how technology choices should be made to achieve optimal decisions.

“Technology leaders and the IT organization have the broadest span of control and visibility across business, processes, and data systems,” said Matthew Guarini, event host and VP, senior research director at Forrester. “While their unique vantage point allows them to see the big picture, it also puts pressure on them to invest in the right emerging technologies that are customer-focused, open new market opportunities for their business, and help them stay ahead of the competition. Technology & Innovation North America will equip leaders with the toolbox required to both make the right technology investments and enable, create, and amplify business growth.”

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to several special programs, including an afternoon-long AI Forum; the Women’s Leadership Forum; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted for C-level leaders; and several talent management sessions. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

