Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit North America 2023

The event will share insights and actionable advice to help B2B organizations align marketing, sales, and product functions and accelerate revenue growth, profitability, and customer retention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit North America event being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally on June 5–7, 2023. The B2B buying landscape is changing rapidly: Routes to market are diversifying; generational shifts are disrupting buying experiences; and buying motions are becoming difficult to predict. To drive profitable and sustainable business growth in this uncertain environment, aligning teams around internal constructs is not enough. Instead, organizations need to align key functions around driving customer and buyer value.

At B2B Summit North America, B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders will learn how to attain cross-functional alignment toward shared goals and objectives to drive business growth. Featuring more than 100 sessions, the event will explore key priorities top of mind for business leaders to help them adapt quickly to changing market conditions. In addition to Forrester analysts, several guest speakers, including Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at Autodesk, will be on stage at the event. Contemporary rock and soul band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be the featured performer.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Introducing Forrester’s B2B Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine. The competition for growth is fiercer than ever as B2B companies battle for customers amid rapidly changing economic conditions, buyer behaviors, and technology innovations. This session will dive into the strategy for profitable, predictable, and sustainable growth.

Align Marketing, Product, And Sales Around Buyer Value To Propel Growth. Only 59% of B2B employees say that their companies encourage alignment and collaboration across different parts of the business. This panel will provide practical tips for driving alignment and releasing each team’s potential.

Lifecycle Revenue Marketing Is The Future Of B2B Growth. Seismic shifts in buying behavior are wreaking havoc on the frontline B2B marketing functions that are accountable for revenue growth. This session will outline buyer trends that are having the most impact on B2B marketing and a strategic approach to driving success in 2023.

Product-Led Growth: Right Fit, Right Approach For Your Organization? Adoption of product-led growth (PLG) has grown and deserves executive attention. In this session, gain an in-depth overview — definition, principles, practices, examples, metrics, and fit assessment — of PLG.

Beyond Alignment: How Sales And Marketing Leaders Integrate For Success. Changing buying behaviors, technology advances, and economic shocks have permanently disrupted the B2B buying landscape. This session will explore how organizations integrate processes, technologies, teams, and practices to deliver a compelling buying experience.

“Today’s B2B buyers expect an experience personalized to their needs and preferences,” said Forrester Vice President and Group Research Director Srividya Sridharan. “This requires marketing, sales, and product functions to align on goals and priorities around buyer value. B2B Summit North America is designed to help these leaders immerse themselves in powerful ideas, pragmatic frameworks, and compelling data that drive alignment and propel their business forward.”

Forrester will celebrate its B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards winners to recognize B2B organizations that have had outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions to drive revenue growth. Attendees can also network with industry peers and attend an invitation-only executive program, the Executive Leadership Exchange. In-person attendees can begin participating in specialized pre-event sessions and workshops, including the ForrWomen Leadership Program to learn about advancement strategies for women leaders, starting Sunday, June 4.

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Contacts

Shweta Agarwal



sagarwal@forrester.com