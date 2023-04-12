Former T-Mobile CFO Joins Symend Board of Directors

Addition of former client demonstrates Symend’s proven value and leadership in telecommunications and financial industries

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BehavioralScience—Symend, the leader in Behavioral Engagement Technology™, today announced the appointment of J. Braxton Carter to its Board of Directors. Carter brings to Symend over 25 years of experience as a senior executive, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer at T-Mobile. Given his expertise in telecommunications and financial services, the addition of Carter to Symend’s board will help to further accelerate the company as a leader in those sectors.





“I have been a client of Symend and know first-hand the impact that their technology can have on a business’ bottom line and customer retention by accelerating the speed of collections, reducing the time for recoveries, and providing insights and analytics on customers that businesses don’t have access to today,” said Carter. “As more companies look to recover revenue and decrease operational costs – Symend’s Behavioral Engagement Technology will play a crucial role. This is an incredible opportunity to support that growth.”

Carter led the financial organization at T-Mobile for nearly a decade, where he steered the carrier’s customer growth into record financial results. He was also part of the team of top executives at the company responsible for leading its ascension as a top wireless carrier in the US market. Before that Carter was chief financial officer and vice chairman for MetroPCS until its acquisition by T-Mobile in 2013. While at MetroPCS and before his promotion to CFO, Carter also served as vice president of Corporate Operations.

“Symend is focused on further strengthening our key business growth areas and expertise through our board,” said Hanif Joshaghani, co-founder and CEO, Symend. “As a past client with demonstrated success as both a founder and a leader within large scale enterprises, Braxton not only brings extensive industry experience to our team, but he also understands the value our technology delivers to the growing number of businesses we are working with in key markets.”

As inflation rates and consumer debt reach record levels, growing mortgage rates reduce disposable income, elevated grocery prices put a tighter pinch on consumer wallets, and layoffs across sectors become increasingly prevalent, more businesses will require a solution, like Symend, to streamline customer engagement while driving incremental value for their business. Symend’s solution already helps the world’s largest telecommunication service providers and financial institutions better understand and positively support today’s increasingly overwhelmed and discerning customers. Through its millions of interactions, backed by behavioral science, Symend’s technology enables businesses to deliver hyper-personalized communication that drives increased engagement rates, improved operational efficiency, and a strong ROI all while improving the customer experience.

About Symend



Symend is a leading SaaS company that turns difficult conversations and everyday moments into positive experiences across the entire customer journey. Symend’s Behavioral Engagement Technology™ delivers digital experiences that are hyper-personalized based on the science behind consumer behavior. Symend’s solution achieves better results and builds stronger relationships with nearly half the outreaches. By adapting as customers change, Symend helps top enterprises create and keep customers for life. Founded in 2016, Symend is headquartered in Calgary and privately held, with global operations across Canada, the United States, and Latin America. For more information, please visit symend.com.

Contacts

Media:

Tonja Aldis



Boulevard PR



tonja@boulevardpr.com