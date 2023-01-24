ForexBrokers.com Announces Winners for the 2023 Annual Awards

Trusted by millions of readers and respected across the industry, ForexBrokers.com is proud to announce the results of its 2023 Annual Awards.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. & DUBLIN, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FXAwards23—ForexBrokers.com, a leading provider of online forex broker reviews and in-depth forex industry content, is proud to announce the winners for the ForexBrokers.com 2023 Annual Awards.

The Annual Awards represent the culmination of ForexBrokers.com’s proprietary research, evaluation, and data collection methodologies. Results are unbiased and independently researched, and brokers are awarded based on demonstrated excellence in categories considered important to investors, traders, and consumers.

Steven Hatzakis, an industry veteran and expert voice on global forex trading, serves as the lead writer for online broker reviews and directs research, testing, and scoring at ForexBrokers.com.

“Our team at ForexBrokers.com delivers powerful, unbiased content and authoritative forex industry intelligence that has earned the trust of our millions of readers,” said Steven Hatzakis, Global Director of Online Broker Research. “For the 2023 Annual Awards, we are proud to showcase the best forex brokers that strive for excellence and push the industry forward.”

To see all of the 2023 Annual Award winners, check out our Annual Awards page. Visit our site to learn about the ForexBrokers.com team and How We Test, and check out our online forex broker reviews and our popular guides to the forex industry.

About ForexBrokers.com

Founded in 2016, ForexBrokers.com began with a simple mission: provide in-depth, unbiased reviews of international forex brokers and create world-class content about the global forex industry. Each year, we publish tens of thousands of words of research and collect thousands of data points in pursuit of our mission, and we’ve developed specialized tools and proprietary algorithms to make it easier (and safer) to find, compare, and choose a forex broker.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in February 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people first before profits. RMG properties include: investor.com, StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, ForexBrokers.com, StockTrader.com, and BrokerNotes.co.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp certified. For more information, visit ReinkMedia.com.

Contacts

Reink Media Group (reinkmedia.com)



Molly Rossow



Global Director of Marketing, Partner



molly@reinkmedia.com