Forethought Joins AWS Partner Network (APN) and AWS Marketplace

Forethought attains AWS Conversational AI Competency

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the AI-first customer support automation platform, today announced its participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.









Additionally, Forethought is now available in the AWS Marketplace, making it easier than ever for businesses to leverage its advanced generative AI technology to enhance their customer service operations, simplifying the procurement process for Forethought’s services and extending the reach of its powerful AI-driven support solutions.

“Working closely with AWS is a significant milestone for the Forethought team,” said Aaron Verstraete, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Forethought. “By joining APN and AWS Marketplace, we are now able to bring Forethought’s services to more businesses and look forward to building these new relationships to further customer support efficiencies globally.”

Forethought is proud to be a part of the ISV Accelerate program, reinforcing the company’s dedication to enhancing customer support, and the AWS ecosystem as a whole. The ISV Accelerate program offers Forethought valuable resources and support to better serve its growing customer base.

As part of this milestone, Forethought has achieved the prestigious AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction. This recognition underscores Forethought’s commitment to delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions that empower organizations to provide exceptional customer support. The AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction demonstrates Forethought’s success in delivering AI-driven customer support and its commitment to advancing the field of conversational AI.

Forethought’s cloud-native solutions have been built on AWS, ensuring the highest levels of performance, security, and scalability for its customers. As an AWS Partner, Forethought looks forward to delivering even more innovative solutions to help businesses improve their customer support operations. With Forethought now available in the AWS Marketplace, customers can seamlessly integrate Forethought’s solutions into their existing AWS infrastructure, simplifying the procurement process.

For more information about Forethought and its customer support solutions, please visit https://forethought.ai/.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is the leading generative AI suite for customer support, trained on proprietary data. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) at each stage of the customer support journey. The company powers support for leading customer-centric organizations like Instacart, Upwork, and Marriott. It has raised $90M+ in venture capital from leading investors including NEA, Sound Ventures, Robert Downey Jr. and Operator Collective. Forethought was recognized as one of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023, one of CNBC’s 25 Top Startups for the Enterprise in 2022, and won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018.

