Forethought Appoints Bhusha Mehta as Vice President of Customer Experience and Success

Bhusha joins Forethought after her role as Area Vice President, Global Customer Success at Twilio. There, she led the global Customer Success team behind Segment’s renowned Customer Data Platform, strengthening pivotal customer relationships and fostering a culture of value-first, personalized, data-driven experiences for all Segment customers.

“Creating seamless, trusted, customer experiences is integral to unlocking business outcomes and maximizing customer value,” said Bhusha. “Forethought’s dedication to exceeding AI’s conversational capabilities to forge customer-first experiences resonates deeply with me, and I am thrilled to contribute to this dynamic team’s mission. My focus is on ensuring our customers fully leverage Forethought’s platform to see substantial value in our support and engagement.”

Prior to Twilio, Bhusha was a Senior Director at DocuSign where she worked to launch and market new Customer Success-oriented initiatives. Before DocuSign, Bhusha was the Global Head of Customer Success Go-to-Market at Slack where she was responsible for building and incubating critical go-to-market pillars that enabled global enterprise scale, ultimately aiding in Slack’s noteworthy IPO. She was also a Senior Director at Salesforce where she led multi-year innovation and transformation outcomes for Salesforce’s most strategic enterprise customers.

“We’re at the forefront of the Generative AI boom, and at a really pivotal moment in the evolution of our company,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO and Co-Founder of Forethought. “With her unwavering experience leading some of the most high-growth tech companies in the world, Bhusha is going to be a great addition to ensuring our customers achieve radical long-term success.”

In her role, Bhusha will lead the entire customer journey including onboarding, retention, expansion, relationships and advocacy. She will oversee the high-performing customer experience team, and ensure the voice of Forethought’s customers are central to product decisions and updates.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is the leading generative AI suite for customer support, trained on proprietary data. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey. The company powers support for leading customer-centric organizations like Instacart, Upwork, and Marriott, and has raised $90M+ in venture capital from leading investors including NEA, Sound Ventures, Operator Collective, and Robert Downey Jr.. Forethought was recognized as one of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023, one of CNBC’s 25 Top Startups for the Enterprise in 2022, and won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018.

