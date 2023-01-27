Force Marketing Launches Audience IQ Customer Data Platform That Helps Auto Dealers Improve Customer Lifetime Value Metrics

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Force Marketing, an innovative marketing technology company whose family of brands provides the most complete and comprehensive suite of lifecycle marketing solutions in the automotive industry, is launching Audience IQ at NADA Show 2023, a key auto industry trade show going on now in Dallas Texas. Audience IQ is a full-scale customer data platform (CDP) to help auto dealer groups improve their customers’ experience and increase marketing effectiveness and advertising return on investment.





“We created Audience IQ with the automotive consumer in mind,” said John Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Force Marketing. “Over the past seven years, we have invested $14 million to develop and perfect this robust platform that gives auto dealerships a full understanding of customers and their needs, enabling them to provide the best experience for customers and drive sales and service revenue. Our greater vision is to help improve Customer Lifetime Value in automotive, transforming the brand-to-consumer experience with improved communications.”

The Audience IQ platform collects, cleans, manages and analyzes first party customer data to provide a comprehensive view of auto customers’ preferences, behaviors and interactions with a dealership. Dealers can segment customers and send them relevant, personalized communications and offers, building stronger customer relationships and driving loyalty and repeat business.

“Audience IQ allows us to track consumer engagements in real-time across personalized direct marketing campaigns, digital advertising channels, social media, CTV and streaming audio platforms,” said Jason Moore, General Manager, Kia Atlanta South. “It also increases the consumer buying propensity score prior to them converting into a lead for our dealership personnel to meet the customer exactly where they are in their journey. It’s a win for our dealership and our customers!”

The platform tracks all marketing KPIs, lead conversions and in-store visits and provides full end-to-end attribution for every dollar investment a client makes in their marketing mix. This allows the Force Marketing team to review performance and make optimization decisions quickly for dealerships to further maximize both sales and service return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Audience IQ delivers for our dealers by allowing one complete view of the customer from sales to service!” said Jessica Rapp, director of client success of Force Marketing. “We’re able to help our dealer partners drive quick, clear decisions using this intuitive platform together. Having one, trusted system to work within alongside our clients is a game changer in our industry. AiQ makes the relationship we have with our clients aligned and efficient. And there is comfort knowing all our work is done in a private, safe, secure and compliant environment.”

The many Audience IQ benefits designed into its infrastructure include:

Real time data vulnerability scanning and testing

Frequent data penetration testing on all systems

Multi factor Authentication on all systems and points of data access

All third-party vendors are vetted for the same compliance levels

Enterprise level phishing and spam protection

Frequent user training on documented and tested policies

To learn more about Audience IQ, visit Force Marketing’s booth #1311 at the NADA Show 2023 in Dallas, Texas through Jan. 29 or visit www.ForceMKTG.com.

About Force Marketing

Founded in 2006, Force Holdings, LLC is a leading marketing technology provider to the automotive industry whose family of brands includes: Force Marketing, WeDrive Automotive, Helix Technologies and Gulf States Marketing aka GSM (acquired in Jan. 2021 from The Friedkin Group). Audience IQ is a customer data platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. Within AiQ are four core products: DRIVE (CTV dynamic video technology and the AWA 2020 Innovation of the Year Winner), RECAPTURE (connecting lost shoppers back to the brands), ATOM (fixed ops retention and reactivation solution) and Equity+ (equity data mining solution). Headquartered in Atlanta with over 100 team members strategically positioned all over the U.S., the Force family of brands focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEMs nationwide to maximize ROAS, speed to market and improved lifetime customer value metrics. More information about Force Marketing’s comprehensive suite of tech-enabled products and proprietary Audience IQ Customer Data Platform can be found at www.ForceMKTG.com.

