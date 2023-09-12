Forbes Names UKG One of America’s Best Employers for Women

UKG ranks #2 in its industry and #25 of 400 U.S. companies overall

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, is one of America’s Best Employers for Women, according to Forbes. UKG ranked #2 in the IT, Internet, Software, and Services category and #25 overall of 400 U.S. companies across all industries. The honor comes after Newsweek named UKG one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and it follows UKG also ranking on the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023 list.





Among the total UKG global employee population, nearly half (46%) of U Krewers identify as women and 42% hold leadership positions. As outlined in the 2022 UKG Global Impact Report, the company has set a number of representation goals for the coming years, including to achieve 44% global gender leadership representation of women and 38% global gender representation of women in technology roles by 2026. Currently, 35% of women at UKG hold technical roles.

Women from across UKG are encouraged to join the company’s various employee resource groups, including FIRE Up, as part of the U Krewer journey. Standing for “Female Inclusion, Resilience, and Excellence,” FIRE Up cultivates an inclusive and supportive community of change to advance equity for all U Krewers that identify as women. Throughout the year, its more than 3,000 members worldwide — which includes male allies — learn from career development workshops, hear from dynamic guest speakers, and participate in various networking and philanthropic events.

UKG also recently launched the State of Belonging, Equity, and Impact at UKG website. The public site includes an interactive experience called UKG Stories with Purpose, a journey that explores the important topics of belonging, equity, and impact through stories told by UKG customers, global partners, and employees, including many stories about remarkable women. Their everyday, intersectional experiences demonstrate the vital impact that UKG and others in the global business community can play when we hold ourselves to a higher standard, welcome all identities and celebrate our many differences, and work together to expand equity and build a future fit for all.

“The incredible work — the passion and the innovative excellence — of my fellow female U Krewers inspires me daily,” said Pat Wadors, chief people officer at UKG. “What we stand for is not only rewarding for us as employees, but it also touches tens of millions of employees, from the frontlines to the front office, who stand to benefit from our commitment to making great places to work for all around the world. We strive to change the way of work and have a real impact on lives.”

The company’s commitment to helping women thrive in business and in their personal lives extends well beyond the UKG walls, and into the community. UKG is in year two of its UKG Close the Gap Initiative, a multi-year program focused on pay equity. Since announcing the campaign, UKG has partnered with multiple nonprofit organizations, including 9to5, Grantmakers for Girls of Color, Lean In, and Reboot Representation, working together to close the U.S. gender pay gap and level the equity playing field for women and other underrepresented groups. With its relationship with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), UKG also served as the title sponsor of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup, the first tournament to reach pay parity with the U.S. men’s game, which concluded this past weekend.

Additionally, Wadors will speak about equity in action alongside an impressive lineup of barrier-breaking women at the 2023 Forbes Power Women’s Summit this Thursday, September 14.

“When we announced the UKG Close the Gap Initiative, we set off to be the catalyst for a transformation in bringing pay equity to millions of women across the country,” Wadors said. “We also hoped our work would inspire other organizations to join us in this critical fight, and further strengthen our team, so we all could continue making a meaningful difference, build on our momentum, and help close the gender pay gap once and for all.”

Created in partnership with market research firm Statista, the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023 list was primarily determined by survey responses from more than 40,000 female employees at companies across the U.S. As part of the evaluation process, women rated their companies on factors such as working environment, employee diversity, pay equity, parental-leave policies, leadership-training programs, and representation of women in upper management.

