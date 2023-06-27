FoodMinds Announces upwaRD™ Class of 2023

Four RDNs are recognized for their significant contributions to the field of food and nutrition communications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FoodMinds–FoodMinds, a leading global food and nutrition affairs consultancy has announced its 2023 upwaRD™ honorees. Now in its fifth year, upwaRD™ is a professional recognition program that showcases registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) in the initial stages of their careers who have already made significant strides in the food and nutrition field.









FoodMinds employs more than 20 RDNs and is committed to career development in the field. The 2023 participants were selected for their creative and effective communication skills, experience in traditional and social media, credible and relevant content, forward-thinking skills and ability to build on the newest trends in food and nutrition.

“At FoodMinds, we have our pulse on the next generation of influencers changing the way consumers view, think and talk about food,” said Erin DeSimone, MS, RD, LDN, FAND, senior vice president, who leads FoodMinds with co-founder Laura Cubillos, RD. “Through upwaRD™, we’re providing up-and-coming nutrition communications leaders the opportunity to make new business connections with our team of in-house experts spanning food and nutrition policy, nutrition research and science translation, sustainable food systems, social media, and more.”

FoodMinds’ upwaRD™ winners have kick-started their careers by making a unique and positive impact on the food and nutrition community, all while creating compelling and inspiring content.

Catherine Karnatz, MPH, RD is a public health dietitian and founder of Nutrition Education RD. She produces science-based educational content for consumers to help them make balanced and sustainable nutrition choices.

Christina Chu, MS, RDN, LDN is a performance dietitian consultant and founder of Christina Chu Nutrition. She helps active individuals and professional athletes optimize their performance through food and nutrition.

Diana Mesa, RD/LDN, CDCES is founder of En La Mesa Nutrition and offers evidence-based, innovative nutrition content that is culturally responsive. She practices from a weight-inclusive lens and uses a non-diet approach to address insulin resistance and gut health.

Emily Holdorf, RD is founder of EmPowered Nutrition and provides personalized coaching services and wellness workshops. She specializes in a non-diet, mindful approach to nutrition and movement, with a focus on young womens’ health.

“At FoodMinds, we pride ourselves in our ability to establish connections with emerging influencers positively transforming the food and nutrition landscape,” added Chelsea Elkin, MS, RD, senior director, FoodMinds, and upwaRD™ program lead. “Our 2023 upwaRD™ class have strong reach and impact among their peers and with followers across their digital networks, channels and platforms.”

