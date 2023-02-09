FoodieCon Presented by Instagram Announces Talent-Packed Event Lineup

– Launching at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® Programming Features Interactive Panels, Cooking Demonstrations, Meet & Greets and more! –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOBEWFF—FoodieCon® presented by Instagram, a first-of-its-kind celebration of the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community, just announced the never-before-seen lineup of activities guests can experience during the inaugural event. Launching during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® in partnership with Digital Brand Architects (DBA) on Saturday, February 25 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, FoodieCon® is the definitive insider’s mecca for food culture, content creation, and networking with the best and brightest in the digital space. The inaugural event will feature trailblazers such as:

Tieghan Gerard , @halfbakedharvest

, @halfbakedharvest Ahmad Alzahabi , @thegoldenbalance

, @thegoldenbalance Lynn Yamada Davis , @cookingwithlynja

, @cookingwithlynja Nick DiGiovanni , @nick.digiovanni

, @nick.digiovanni Owen Han , @owen.han

, @owen.han Meredith Hayden , @WishboneKitchen

, @WishboneKitchen Henry Laporte , @Salt_Hank

, @Salt_Hank Robert Lucas , @thesweetimpact

, @thesweetimpact Jamie Milne , @everything_delish

, @everything_delish Nadia Caterina Munno , @the_pastaqueen

, @the_pastaqueen Alexis Nikol Nelson , @blackforager

, @blackforager Nico Norena , @succulentbite

, @succulentbite Andrew Rea , @bingingwithbabish

, @bingingwithbabish Jeremy Scheck , @scheckeats

, @scheckeats Jessica Woo, @sulheejessica

Beginning at 10 am, the event will feature three different activation areas – Instagram Stage, Hexclad Lab, and a Creator’s Counter – all running various programming throughout the day. The digital and TV world will also cross paths as The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri and Emmy-winning TV personality, Andrew Zimmern will be on-hand as special guests. Also making an appearance is Miami impresario, David Grutman as he joins Tieghan Gerard to dish on all things creative and culinary. Consumers will have the opportunity to get their books signed, meet and take photos with the digital creators and nosh on bites from Murder Point Oysters, Phuc Yea, Salt & Straw, Sanguich and Vicky’s Bakery during the poolside Happy Hour.

Programming highlights include:

INSTAGRAM STAGE

Instagram Tips: From Side Hustle to Super Star



with Everything Delish, Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni, & The Sweet Impact; moderated by CJ Hernandez, Strategic Partner Manager, Lifestyle at Instagram



Think you can’t make social media a full-time gig? Think again. These Instagram pros traded traditional paths for content creation and are ready to reveal their top tips that helped pave their way to success.

David Grutman In Conversation with Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard



Join Tieghan Gerard from Half Baked Harvest and Miami’s very own hospitality impresario, David Grutman as they dish on all things creative and culinary.

Trends in Transition



with Everything Delish, The Golden Balance, Owen Han, & Succulent Bite; moderated by Andrew Zimmern



Love ’em or hate ’em, trends keep the social world turning. From whipped milk to viral butter boards, let’s look at the trends of the past while setting out to create the trends of the future.

DBA Hosts: Building An Authentic Brand



with Black Forager, Jessica Woo, Pasta Queen, Wishbone Kitchen; moderated by Vanessa Flaherty, President of Talent at Digital Brand Architects



Hear from this iconic lineup of digital powerhouses who were able to build brands online and offline by forging their own path and leaning into their authentic selves.

HEXCLAD LAB

The Succulent Impact: Pleasing Your Palette



with Succulent Bite & The Sweet Impact



Social media dessert sensations team up to create the ultimate visual treat. Watch as flavors and colors combine to create an over-the-top cheesecake, that’s almost too pretty to eat!

Bento Box Battle



with Jessica Woo, The Golden Balance, & The Pasta Queen



Let’s think inside the box! The Bento Box Queen herself challenges our creators to make a picture-perfect meal on the go.

Phone Eats First



with Salt Hank & Owen Han; special guest Guy Fieri



Salt Hank and Owen Han were born & bread to create content. They’ll prepare the ultimate Cubano sandwich, while teaching us how to make a dish for the purpose of purely digital consumption.

Putting Out Fires



with Everything Delish & Wishbone Kitchen



While these pros may make cooking and content creation look easy, oftentimes the heat is ON. This home chef/pro chef duo will dish about all their epic fails – inside and outside of the kitchen – and how they always bounce back.

Soup Sesh



with Black Forager & Scheck Eats



Today we’re spilling the tea – we mean, soup – on all things social media. Watch as things heat up on the stage, as the pair uses foraged ingredients from the 305 to create this soup-er dish.

CREATORS’ COUNTER

Sips with Salt Hank



with Salt Hank



Feelin’ Salty: Salt Hank is mixing things up with his take on a traditional Bloody Mary, swapping in Singleton whiskey and adding his signature salts for the ultimate Bloody Joseph. Who’s thirsty?

“The BIG Kahuna Burger” presented by The Singleton



with Binging with Babish



Ready to go big or go home? Renowned chef and content creator, Binging with Babish, is here to make a sizzle with his BIG Kahuna burger…then we’ll wash it all down with refreshing cocktails from The Singleton.

A Dip Dive on Social Media



with Nick DiGiovanni & Cooking With Lynja



Chef and social media star Nick DiGiovanni teaches us how to make his Ultra Creamy Humus from his upcoming cookbook, while giving us the scoop on all things cooking & content creation.

FoodieCon® Sponsors: Instagram, Hexclad, Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB), Coke Zero Sugar, Sweetgreen, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Truly Hard Seltzer, Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring Water, Chef Works®, Boisson, Books & Books, Phoodle, SugarBee® Apples, The Pale, The Singleton and Tim Horton’s and Mr. Clean.

For a full list of programming and tickets to FoodieCon® please visit sobewff.org/foodiecon. Follow @foodiecon on Instagram to keep up with new events and expanded programming updates.

About FoodieCon®



FoodieCon® is a first-of-its-kind celebration of the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community and the role they play in exciting consumers about eating and drinking experiences. The groundbreaking and highly-curated gathering provides ultimate foodies with exclusive access to top culinary talent and entertainment, designed with digital channels in mind. Taking place at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, one of the world’s most iconic gastronomic and charitable events, FoodieCon® is the definitive insider’s mecca for food culture, content creation, and engagement. It’s time to make foodie history.

About the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One



EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $34 million for the School. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the ninth year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 866.271.8540. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

