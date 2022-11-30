FoodieCon®, First-of-Its-Kind Gathering of Top Food and Beverage Personalities, to Launch at SOBEWFF®

SOBEWFF® will partner with leading digital talent management company, Digital Brand Architects, to curate talent and advise on the event.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodiecon–FoodieCon® is a first-of-its-kind celebration of the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community. Taking place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Loews Miami Beach, FoodieCon® offers a day of social-media-worthy cooking demos, interactive panels with digital thought leaders, immersive activations and photo opportunities, book signings, and more, all culminated by a poolside reception with the culinary industry’s top creators.

The inaugural FoodieCon® will take place at the 2023 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), one of the world’s most iconic gastronomic and charitable events. It will feature digital trailblazers such as Everything Delish, Jeremy Scheck, Black Forager, Jessica Woo, Salt Hank, Nick Di Giovanni, Owen Han, Wishbone Kitchen, Golden Balance, Robert Lucas, Succulent Bite, The Pasta Queen, Lynja, and more.

“For the first time, foodies will have exclusive access to connect and learn from their favorite social media personalities, chefs, and content creators who we follow on a daily basis to source new recipes, discover cuisines, and connect over a shared love of food,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Founder and Director of SOBEWFF®. “This carefully crafted experience celebrates the role that content creators play in spreading excitement surrounding all things food and beverage. We’re making foodie history.”

The event is being launched in collaboration with Digital Brand Architects (DBA), the industry leader in influencer management and marketing, representing a world-class portfolio of diverse social media-oriented creators and personalities. With SOBEWFF® as the backdrop, FoodieCon® is the definitive insider’s mecca for food culture, content creation, and networking with the best and brightest in the industry.

“When Lee and his team approached us to curate talent for FoodieCon®, we couldn’t think of a better partnership to highlight our top-tier roster of culinary innovators,” said Alix Frank, DBA’s Vice President of Talent, who leads the company’s food and home division. “We’re thrilled to be at the forefront, bringing together the dynamic communities of food, beverage and digital to usher in a new iteration of food festivals.”

As one of SOBEWFF®’s newest signature events, FoodieCon® also further elevates the annual event’s charitable mission. Heading into its 22nd year, SOBEWFF® has already raised more than $34 million to date for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

For a chance to win tickets to FoodieCon®, post a photo or video of your favorite food or drink creation, follow the @foodiecon Instagram page, and use the hashtag #FoodieCon to be eligible. A winner will be randomly selected to win tickets for two.

Tickets for FoodieCon® will be on sale soon at sobewff.org/foodiecon. Stay tuned for an official announcement to secure a spot at this groundbreaking, gastronomic, and social-media-worthy event. Follow @foodiecon on Instagram to keep up with new events and expanded programming updates.

About FoodieCon®

About the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $34 million for the School. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the ninth year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 866.271.8540. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

