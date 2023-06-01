Folloze Plus Outreach Empowers Sales and Marketing With Advanced Orchestration to Engage Prospects and Further Pipeline Goals

From the first human touch, sales and marketing teams can now leverage the power of Folloze BX 3.0 and Outreach to save time and improve relationships

Joint customers like SAP are seeing unprecedented performance from outbound campaigns and getting more from their sales reps

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, creator of the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced Folloze plus Outreach, a new integration that enables customers to connect the power of Folloze BX 3.0 and sales engagement within the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. This new single interface allows sales and marketing to auto-personalize content experiences via Folloze boards to Outreach sequences with just a few clicks, unlocking agility and productivity, while starting a long-term, rich, data-driven relationship. Additionally, first-party behavioral analytics are now easily accessed through a dashboard that allows sales professionals and managers to focus their resources on the best opportunities, winning more deals faster.





“Folloze and Outreach provide teams with the ability to uplevel sales and marketing activities in their own respective ways,” said David Brutman, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Folloze. “The integration addresses a critical gap as budgets are shrinking and organizations strive to garner better results with current or reduced investments. By bringing these dynamic platforms together, joint customers that lean on their sales channels as a critical driver of engagement and pipeline acceleration will now have a more unified experience that amplifies value and drives greater performance and personalization.”

A Smarter Way to Drive Pipeline and Engage Prospects

By integrating the prospecting capabilities of two industry leaders, Folloze and Outreach help sales and marketing teams play to win from the first human touch by creating a better initial experience and the backend data to prioritize the most engaged and best opportunities. Marketers can orchestrate campaigns through a variety of channels such as ads, social media, physical mail, marketing emails, as well as with the sales team, all reinforcing each other with consistent messaging and content and one standardized analytics stream handed over directly to sellers. This provides the foundation for persistent profiling and ongoing experience continuity, enabling a stronger communication channel with less back and forth email messaging, which saves time and improves relationships. Campaign efforts result in actual pipeline creation, building a revenue engine like never before.

“Outreach is committed to making it easier for our customers to create pipeline and close more deals. We seek partners who further this mission, and Folloze definitely fits our criteria,” added Phillip Friedman, Head of Partner and Ecosystem at Outreach. “This integration helps sales and marketing teams become both more strategic and personalized in their prospect interactions, making each sales rep’s touch that much more impactful.”

The integrated solution makes that all-important first touch even more compelling for joint customers by allowing Outreach users to understand prospects’ behavior with Folloze’s first-party intent signals within the Outreach platform. This deep behavioral data allows sellers to focus on the most likely prospects and quickly respond to capture moments of interest with personalized content. These benefits lead to far more cohesive, efficient, and effective sales and marketing efforts.

“We look to get the most out of every tech investment, so we talked with the teams at Folloze and Outreach to see if there was a possibility to streamline the information flow to sales reps while keeping content consistent. We also wanted our sales reps to be able to take advantage of unique behavioral insights within one view,” said Benjamin Smokovich, Global Director of Innovation and Tech at SAP. “Our partners at Folloze and Outreach instantly recognized how compelling such an integration would be, and what they developed has far exceeded our expectations. Our teams are already reaping the benefits.”

Specific capabilities available through the integration include:

Add a Folloze board to an Outreach email with just a few clicks: Sharing an entire personalized experience is the most strategic way to engage prospects and track buyer behavior.

Add a direct link to Folloze content in an Outreach email: Taking it one step further, the integration makes it possible to share a killer piece of content within a Folloze board, incorporated into an Outreach email, to quickly grab a prospect's attention.

Personalized Folloze board experience: Through a completely automated process, each prospect receives a customized and highly relevant experience that drives accelerated engagement and generates intent insights.

View account and contact engagement activity within Outreach: Thanks to a fully integrated Folloze dashboard, sales professionals and managers are able to get real-time, first-party intent data to prioritize efforts and understand what's working.

Identity matching capabilities provide behavioral data: More insights give sales and marketing the ability to identify and truly understand who their prospects are so they can serve them much more effectively and efficiently at scale.

Upcoming Webinar

On June 13th, Folloze will host a webinar with featured guests from Outreach and SAP who will discuss modern marketing and sales techniques that will help you deploy your people, technology, and processes that will result in more account engagement and higher sales velocity. Please visit https://engage.folloze.com/folloze-plus-outreach-webinar to register.

To find out more details on how the Folloze plus Outreach integration could work for you, please visit https://www.folloze.com/partners/outreach.

About Folloze

Folloze, creator of the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Folloze BX 3.0 empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, Gigamon, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

