Folloze Honored as a High Performer and Receives “Users Love Us” Recognition in 2023 G2 Winter Awards

Folloze Buyer Experience Platform receives numerous badges across the seven key categories

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it was honored as a High Performer for the 2023 G2 Winter Awards. The company was also awarded several badges across seven key industry categories.

“We are honored to be recognized as a High Performer and receive badges from G2, as it underscores our commitment to our customers in building rich tools that marketers can leverage to maximize their performance,” said Folloze Co-founder and CEO Etai Beck. “Each badge received validates the steps we have taken to drive value for our customers who see buyer experience as key to driving performance in this marketplace.”

G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, revealed its G2 Winter 2023 Reports. Folloze, which has received an average user rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the G2 review site, has been honored in this year’s G2 Winter Awards earning high marks from customers for its overall performance and useability in seven categories.

Folloze, which has built the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform, received a High Performer badge notably across the Account-Based Orchestration Platform, Account-Based Analytics, and Market Resource Management Categories.

The company received several badges across the categories for Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements and High Performer. The company’s Buyer Experience Platform received an additional award for “Users Love Us” within each of the seven categories as listed below.

Account-Based Advertising Badges: Best Meets Requirements Additional Reward: Users love us Account-Based Orchestration Platform Badges: Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements & High Performer Additional Reward: Users love us Account-Based Analytics Badges: High Performer, Easiest to do Business with Additional Reward: Users love us Account Data Management Additional Reward: Users love us Sales Enablement Additional Reward: Users love us Marketing Resource Management Badge: High Performer Additional Reward: Users love us Account-Based Web & Content Experiences Additional Reward: Users love us

Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Folloze BX 3.0 empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, Gigamon, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

