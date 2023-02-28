Folloze AI, Powered by ChatGPT, adds Critical Layer of Buyer Engagement Insights to Drive Increased Revenue

Company’s new purpose-built AI solution magnifies its Buyer Experience Platform’s capabilities by delivering content recommendations and first-party intent data to marketers in real time

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced the launch of Folloze AI, a content recommendation and buyer insight engine designed to bring the most relevant and engaging content to buyers in real time and generate first party intent data. The new ChatGPT-powered, AI solution enables all marketers to create impact at every digital touch point, accelerating pipeline and revenue. Enhancing the latest release of Folloze Buyer Experience 3.0 that unlocked the ability to create digital experiences across the journey, this new release adds a critical layer of first-party intelligence and insights, and the ability to scale personalization to move opportunities through the pipeline faster for better outcomes. Folloze AI is available for select customers in beta.

“Since the launch of Folloze Buyer Experience 3.0 last year, we have seen its significant adoption to deliver high-value, on-brand experience across the buyer journey. This is no surprise since companies are looking to rationalize their stack and find a scalable way to power data driven digital buyer journeys operated by all marketers, not just a few,” said David Brutman, co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “Folloze AI further changes the game by injecting intelligence into those digital touch points. This ensures the best content is served and first party intent insights are surfaced to drive impact in the revenue cycle creation.”

Giving Marketers Superpowers

Folloze AI is a remarkably powerful tool that can be used by any marketer; there is no learning curve. Unlike “general use” AI offered in other platforms, Folloze AI is purposely built for the B2B buyer journey, serving up tailored and optimized content recommendations using ChatGPT. It automatically tags content, recognizes viewing patterns and makes recommendations based on those patterns in real time.

The AI allows for multiple modes of operation – from fully automated to a curated experience that keeps the “human in the loop,” helping guide the experience with lightweight inputs to optimize engagement. These modes of operation exist to build trust and transparency between human and machine so that systems function at the highest possible level, which in turn has a positive effect on revenue.

Ultimately Folloze AI helps marketers and sellers by providing greater insight into account engagement, observing the behavioral information of everyone within an account. By understanding true first party intent, it can do things like identify surges in interest. Folloze BX 3.0 customers already see on average 20-30% increase in pipeline performance. Now with AI informed by individual behavior data, go-to-market teams reap even more exceptional returns. Since its launch in September 2022, hundreds of companies and thousands of marketers have adopted Folloze Buyer Experience 3.0 to create rich experiences, in a simple, no-code environment, to engage buyers throughout their journey.

