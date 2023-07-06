Flywheel Digital Names Allysun Lundy as Senior Vice President of Media

Agency Veteran Joins Flywheel’s Team to Accelerate the Company’s Global Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flywheel Digital, a leading digital commerce company for enterprise brands, announced today the appointment of Allysun Lundy as Senior Vice President of Media. Lundy comes to Flywheel from Publicis Groupe, where she served in a similar position.









As SVP of Media, Lundy will be responsible for the advancement of Flywheel’s expanding digital capabilities, internal team development and client growth. This comes at a time when the company is seeing record growth as brands around the world look towards retail media to increase sales and visibility.

“We are incredibly excited to have Allysun join the Flywheel team,” said Alex McCord, CEO of Enterprise, Ascential Digital Commerce. “Allysun is a known industry thought leader who deeply understands the nuances of winning in an omnichannel world. Her addition to our senior leadership team will drive even greater Digital Commerce success for Flywheel’s portfolio of industry-leading brands.”

Allysun is an experienced commerce professional who has worked on the agency side for her whole career, partnering with CPG companies to develop award-winning omnichannel programs. She most recently led Retail Media Strategy at Publicis, focused on retailer partnerships, capability-building and thought leadership. Her management experience with high-level client budgets and overseeing cross-functional, geographically diverse teams within highly-matrixed organizations, allows her to bring a unique perspective and skill to become an effective leader at Flywheel.

“I’m thrilled to join the Flywheel team at such a pivotal time and excited for the laser focus that the company has on driving growth for clients,” Lundy said. “I’m looking forward to working with such an experienced and engaging team, to create even more opportunities to provide unparalleled growth for our clients.”

The appointment of Lundy to this position is just the latest news from Flywheel, with more announcements to come throughout the rest of 2023.

About Flywheel Digital:

Flywheel Digital, a subsidiary of Ascential plc, is a managed service provider that obsesses over solving the most difficult challenges in search, media, content, assortment, ordering, forecasting, and planning. With over 1,000 years of collective e-commerce experience, our team provides industry-leading technology and methodology to help the world’s most complex brands disproportionately win in digital commerce. Our scale and agility have set it up to be a trusted partner, beta tester, roadmap influencer, and early adopter across Digital Commerce Platforms. For more information on Flywheel Digital, visit https://www.flywheeldigital.com/.

Contacts

Joshua Kail



PR for Flywheel Digital



347-684-2966