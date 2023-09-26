Flywheel and CitrusAd Energize Retail Media with Global API Integration

Flywheel’s Global API Integration with CitrusAd Delivers Agility & Advanced Metrics

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–Flywheel, a global leader in retail media managed service, today announced that it has completed its global reporting API integration with CitrusAd. The integration of CitrusAd’s reporting API allows data to connect to Flywheel’s application and provides unprecedented versatility for client reporting. Additionally, the integration makes new features, ongoing data improvements with better shopper history and advanced reporting metrics readily available to support clients with speed and agility for proactive recommendations.









The CitrusAd API enhances the level of detail with greater support and better customer experiences through hyper-intelligent advertising – all of which will establish greater trust and advocate for further investment. Flywheel has a 250+ client services team that provides high touch managed services to drive strategy, planning, next-level execution, and reporting.

“Flywheel works with many of the world’s largest, most sophisticated brands, and who in turn are critical customers for our retail clients. Their skilled client services team now has access to advanced metrics to better support clients,” said Jaclyn Nix, EVP, Media Sales and Operations at CitrusAd.

According to data released in “The state of retail media in 2023” from CitrusAd and its parent company, Epsilon, 75% of brands want transparency on up-to-date campaign performance reports. The global survey of retailers and brands also identified total sales (47%) and return on ad spend (47%) as brands’ top metrics for measuring retail media campaigns.

“This integration allows us to drive better results for our clients and their retail partners through reliable data and ad technology,” said Sandy Welsch, VP, Omnichannel Platforms at Flywheel.

About Flywheel

Flywheel is a managed service provider that obsesses over solving the most difficult challenges in search, media, content, assortment, ordering, forecasting, and planning. With over 1,000 years of collective ecommerce experience, our team provides industry-leading technology and methodology to help the world’s most complex brands disproportionately win in digital commerce.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is a leading retail media company and part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company. The CitrusAd platform sits at the center of Epsilon’s comprehensive, scalable retail media network offering. By harnessing the power of first-party data and industry-leading identity resolution, the unified, self-serve platform delivers shopper-relevant advertising experiences on commerce websites and across the open web resulting in higher conversions. Leading retailers across the globe rely on CitrusAd to help grow retail media as a core function for incremental media revenue and sales volume that delivers great ROI for brands. For more information, visit citrusad.com.

Contacts

Nick O’Connor



nick.oconnor@citrusad.com

Media Contact



Tracy Nappier



tracy@adcommgrp.com