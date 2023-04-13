Flock Freight Promotes Orlando Baeza to Chief Revenue Officer

Baeza’s newly expanded scope includes oversight of Flock’s marketing, sales and customers success organizations

ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flock Freight, the only technology company creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain by pooling freight at scale, has promoted Orlando Baeza from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Baeza will focus on accelerating Flock Freight’s path to profitability by reimagining its go-to-market approach and leaning heavier into the use of data and automations while aligning the marketing, sales, and customer success teams under his leadership.

“We are building a supply chain legacy brand that lives up to the ambition of revolutionizing a 100 year old industry. A company that has the equity and depth to outlast everyone at the company today,” said Orlando Baeza, CRO at Flock Freight. “My biggest priority right now is having these teams come together to build a long-term, predictable growth engine for Flock.”

Baeza joined Flock as their first CMO in May 2022, and just three months into his tenure, introduced a new visual brand identity, overhauled Flock’s website and launched a new content strategy. The new identity was quickly followed by a first-of-its-kind brand campaign – aptly named Define Your Load – designed to drive brand awareness and concept awareness of shared truckload.

Following the success of the campaign, Baeza built an inbound-only commercial team within the marketing function in order to leverage the increased awareness built at the top of the funnel – which led to an entirely new go-to-market approach that led to 140% monthly acquisition growth.

“The success and impact of this new inbound organization signaled a clear opportunity to expand Orlando’s role to oversee the entire commercial side of the business,” said Oren Zaslansky, Founder and CEO at Flock Freight. “With the company’s margin profile now at record-high levels, Orlando’s ability to create a significantly more efficient acquisition engine will drive profitable growth for years to come.”

Prior to joining Flock Freight, Baeza led both B2C and B2B marketing and creative at organizations like Medable, Kajabi, and Buzzfeed. He also held previous roles in global marketing at Activision, Nike and Adidas.

Founded in 2015, Flock Freight is a technology company reinventing the supply chain through smarter, more sustainable shipping solutions. By leveraging its patented technology, Flock Freight matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight at scale among billions of possible combinations. As one of the first freight shipping companies to earn a B Corporation certification, Flock Freight’s solutions for moving fuller trucks on optimized routes results in reduced carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional methods. Flock Freight was recently recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies in the World and as a CNBC Disruptor 50. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit flockfreight.com.

