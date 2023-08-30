Five William Mills Agency Clients Selected to Demo at FinovateFall, Six Clients Named Finovate Award Finalists

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Finovate—William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announces that five active clients have been chosen to demonstrate their fintech solutions live at FinovateFall starting September 11th in New York City. Mahalo Banking, SRM Key Moments, True Digital Group, Union Credit and Wealth Access have been chosen by the Finovate staff to demo at the FinovateFall for the first time. The FinovateFall fintech demo expo will include more than 70 companies of all sizes showcasing several types of technologies and solutions for financial services. The short-form demo style also provides a fast-paced environment and the opportunity to network with key industry influencers.





Additionally, six WMA clients are Finovate Award finalists: Arteria AI, intelliflo, Teslar Software, Mahalo Banking, Union Credit and True Digital Group. Finovate will recognize 25 companies as winners of the 2023 Finovate awards in a variety of categories including consumer lending, digital banking, SMB/SME, payments, ID management and many others. Award winners will be announced on September 12, 2023.

“Finovate is the place to see and hear about the latest innovations in financial technology demonstrate their technology live. With no slides and no pre-recorded video, attendees see real products live onstage as they are used in the financial industry. It’s fantastic to see so many William Mills Agency clients involved with our efforts this year, both as demo companies and recognized as Finovate award finalists,” said Greg Palmer, VP, Finovate.

“Finovate sets a very high bar for selecting financial technology solutions to demonstrate at FinovateFall. In years past, less than half of the organizations that applied have been chosen so we are thrilled to have so many of our clients selected for the live demo expo. And, having six clients recognized as Finovate awards finalists is stellar and we are honored to be their public relations agency,” said William Mills III, CEO, William Mills Agency. “I’ve participated in 31 Finovate events over the years, and I know what a great event this is and the high caliber of knowledgeable fintech professionals it draws from around the world.”

Please connect with William Mills III, CEO, WMA and Heather Sugg, Executive VP, WMA at FinovateFall to talk about communication strategies for your organization. The fintech conference will take place in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on September 11-13, 2023.

