FiscalNote Announces Continued Growth of Global Intellectual Property Portfolio With Award of Three New AI-Related Patents

Innovative Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Alternative Data for Big Finance and FinTech Customers is Focus of New Patents

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that Seoul-based Aicel Technologies — a wholly owned subsidiary of FiscalNote and a leading alternative data provider — has successfully been awarded three new patents, underscoring FiscalNote’s commitment to delivering innovative AI and machine learning (ML) solutions and industry-leading expertise in analyzing unstructured data.

Three separate patents were awarded to FiscalNote in April 2023 by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) in Seoul, Korea, which now brings the Company’s total global intellectual property portfolio to seventeen (17) patents. The patent awards underscore FiscalNote’s continued investment and leadership in the Asia markets, as well as its growth strategy of expanding into the alternative data industry.

As an industry leader in AI and machine learning, Aicel processes both proprietary and licensed data, such as trade and export information, patent filings, aggregated consumer and retail transactions, food delivery and home-sharing data, e-Commerce sales information, and ESG metrics on a subscription basis for customers — such as asset management companies, multinational corporations, hedge funds, investment firms, and others. Aicel deploys AI to collect, refine, process, and deliver tailored data such as news, social media, and other unstructured texts to customers, while powering a data exchange marketplace through its Data-as-a-Service model to enable third-party data providers and vendors to rapidly partner with Aicel to develop new datasets quickly and efficiently.

Through the application of these awarded patents, customers will benefit from Aicel’s enhanced technology by leveraging an expanded range of quantitative analytics based on real-time news, research, and other textual data — allowing them to identify new opportunities, capture insights quickly and accurately, and make data-driven decisions by offering sentiment analysis, event detection, and other predictive analytics to discover and capitalize on market movements.

These newly registered FiscalNote patent technologies enhance Aicel’s ability to identify and score the relevancy of entities — such as companies and products — to news, as well as map entities to stock tickers, delivering even more refined and precise datasets while strengthening Aicel’s alternative data products by offering customers even more accurate and comprehensive insights. The patents will also expand the power of Aicel’s proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine built to extract insights and signals from unstructured data such as news, social media, corporate filings, and transcripts. By leveraging these innovations, Aicel is poised to continue to expand its range of alternative data products and maintain its position as a trusted and essential data provider in the global capital markets.

“FiscalNote has always pioneered the development and application of AI and machine learning, as attested to by our portfolio of 17 patents and, more importantly, by the trust that the world’s most important decision-makers place in us and our products every day,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “We will continue to advance our technology platforms and enhance our state-of-the-art solutions — including Aicel’s industry-leading alternative data products — enabling customers to make smarter, sharper, and more informed decisions while capturing unique alpha opportunities.”

The award of these three new AI/machine learning patents ​​follows FiscalNote’s recent announcement that it has been granted another AI-related patent from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of AI and machine learning in creating custom advocacy campaigns, bringing the company’s total U.S. patent portfolio to thirteen, and its global portfolio total to seventeen.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

