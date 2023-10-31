FINTECH.TV Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Using the tZERO Securities Platform

FINTECH.TV Becomes First Offering Live on the tZERO Securities Platform Since tZERO ATS’s name change to tZERO Securities

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce today the launch of FINTECH.TV’s crowdfunding campaign using the tZERO Securities platform. FINTECH.TV is a global media platform that provides cutting-edge insights into finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG.





This campaign, which is conducted under the SEC’s Regulation Crowdfunding (CF), will allow investors to purchase shares of FINTECH.TV. This is a key step in tZERO’s mission of democratizing private capital raising on a transparent and self-directed regulated platform.

“ We are excited to launch the FINTECH.TV crowdfunding campaign under our new tZERO Securities brand,” said tZERO CEO, David Goone. “ The tZERO Securities brand reflects the broad scope of our offerings and our market-leading position.”

Investors can receive additional information on the FINTECH.TV offering on the following website: https://wallstreetnation.com/the-future-of-investment-media#jointhediscussion.

Vince Molinari, CEO and Founder of FINTECH.TV, added, “ We are incredibly excited to open up an opportunity for investors to buy into FINTECH.TV. This crowdfunding campaign with tZERO allows us to further democratize our ownership and invite our loyal audience and supporters to become stakeholders in our journey. We believe that by doing so, we can accelerate our mission to change the media landscape on a global basis.”

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform that provides the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. Broadcasting from prominent locations, including the New York Stock Exchange, ADGM in Abu Dhabi, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV aims to deliver innovative insights and transformative ideas to a global audience.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option, or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

Additional Crowdfunded Offerings Matters

Crowdfunded securities are generally offered under SEC’s Regulation Crowdfunding (CF) pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act by early-stage companies and investors should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Investors should read all of the risks and disclosures prior to making any investment decisions.

Securities are offered through tZERO Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Neither tZERO Securities, LLC, nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments in early-stage companies are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Crowdfunding may not be appropriate for every investor. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees, and expenses. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent loss.

