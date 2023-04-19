Fintech Start-Up Union Credit Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech–William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by Union Credit for public relations services. The fintech startup is building a digital loan marketplace for credit unions to deliver credit-worthy consumers firm, one-click offers of credit in their everyday retail and financial experiences.

William Mills Agency will drive a public relations strategy to increase brand awareness of the Union Credit name as well as to showcase the company’s first in the marketplace one-click consumer lending for new member prospects. Additionally, this strategy will drive visibility to potential new credit union members of this easy-to-use lending solution.

“While credit unions traditionally have had a challenging time in acquiring new members, Union Credit allows them to better compete with fintechs and larger banks in the lending arena which in turn can help to increase new membership,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Union Credit to meet their goals and company benchmarks.”

“We are thrilled to have William Mills Agency drive our public relations strategy,” said Dave Buerger, CEO, Union Credit. “Their deep knowledge and experience of working with financial technology companies is a huge asset for us and we look forward to collaborating with them as experts in this ecosystem.”

About Union Credit

Union Credit provides consumers with firm, one-click credit offers embedded within their daily activities. The marketplace helps credit unions break into new markets digitally with access to the front end of purchase and financing experiences. Merchants embedding Union Credit benefit from providing customers with local, competitive, and advantageous offers that are in the buyer’s best interest. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

