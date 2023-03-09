Fintech Nexus Industry Awards to Recognize Top Performers in Fintech

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banks–The Fintech Nexus Industry Awards is set to take place on May 11, 2023 at the Edison Ballroom, NYC at 6pm EST. The event will recognize and celebrate the achievements of the most outstanding individuals and organizations in the fintech industry.

This year’s event features major categories such as “Executive of the Year” and “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Trailblazer,” with an impressive list of finalists.

Executive of the Year finalists include:

Luvleen Sidhu, BMTX

Zach Perret, Plaid

Chris Britt, Chime

Raina Succar, Intuit

Jennifer Tescher, Financial Health Network

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Trailblazer finalists include:

Katie Barnes, BHG

Raul Vazquez, Oportun

Wemimo Abbey, Esusu

Nicole Casperson, Fintech is Femme

The awards also recognize other key categories such as Fintech Innovator of the Year, Emerging Fintech Innovator, Innovation in Lending, Innovation in Payments, Innovation in Digital Banking, Excellence in Financial Inclusion, Top Service Provider, and Best of the Blockchain in Financial Services. For a list of all finalists, visit here.

The Fintech Nexus Industry Awards is the premier awards event for the fintech community, and is the culmination of Fintech Nexus USA, the largest fintech conference in New York City bringing together 5,000 attendees and more than 250 sponsors. The awards gala provides a platform for industry players to come together, network, and celebrate their achievements.

“We are excited to host the Fintech Nexus Industry Awards for the sixth year in a row,” said Peter Renton, Co-founder & Chairman, Fintech Nexus. “The fintech space continues to evolve and grow, and it’s an honor to recognize the individuals and organizations that are driving the industry forward.”

For more information or to purchase a ticket to the Fintech Nexus Industry Awards, visit fintechnexus.com/usa/2023/awards/

About Fintech Nexus:

Fintech Nexus is a diversified media company providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration to the entire financial services industry, creating a link between traditional finance and the future of finance. Popular offerings include: News, Events, Podcasts, Webinars, Whitepapers and our credentialed educational courses.

Contacts

Media:

Christopher Tedrick



Fintech Nexus



Director of Marketing



chris@fintechnexus.com