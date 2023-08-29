Findability Sciences and On Purpose Announce Trailblazing Collaboration: Merging AI Innovation with Social Impact Solutions!

Partnership aimed at Revolutionizing Social Impact by harnessing the Power of AI for Transformative Change

In an industry first development, the alliance brings together Findability Sciences’ AI capabilities and On Purpose’s storytelling prowess and social cause expertise to Businesses, investors, and consumers alike who are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, “Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. We’re not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we’re bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale.”

Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, “I’ve always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. Our partnership with Findability Sciences, will create a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved.”

The application of AI in this context is extensive and varied:

Data-Driven Strategies: AI will analyse large amounts of data to generate insights and recommendations for targeted interventions. Innovative Solutions: AI will help design personalised experiences, apps, and platforms that educate and connect users. Amplifying Reach: AI tools will create compelling narratives and visuals that showcase social causes and facilitate dialogue. Empowering Participation: AI can provide access to essential services like information, education, health, and more, especially for marginalised communities.

https://findability.ai/: is a leading, award-winning Enterprise AI Company recently recognised by Fortune Magazine as America’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Findability Sciences works with over 50 Global clients and has a presence across US, Japan and India.

Home – ON PURPOSE (onpurposeconsulting.in): is a communications consultancy founded IN 2017 to drive social change. Since inception, we have developed a portfolio of clients in climate action, public health, education, and gender equality.

