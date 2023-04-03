Financial Times Acquires Majority Stake in Endpoints News

LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech–The Financial Times has acquired a controlling stake in Endpoints News, a leading source of news and analysis for the thriving biopharmaceutical industry.

Endpoints is the biopharma industry’s daily news source for science and innovation development, business deals and personnel moves. It has more than 163,000 subscribers and distributes content via its daily news reports and website, and at industry-leading in person and online events.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the FT’s expansion in the US, where Endpoints is based, and deepens the FT’s coverage of the dynamic biopharma sector.

FT Group CEO John Ridding said: “We’re thrilled to invest in Endpoints, a fast-growing business with a robust reputation for delivering quality news to audiences across the biopharma ecosystem. There is strong alignment between Endpoints and the FT in terms of mission, business model and focus on reader revenues. This acquisition also supports our ambitions to reach new audiences in innovative sectors and grow our footprint in the US.”

“Seven years after founding Endpoints, we’ve found the right partner to take our business to the next phase of growth,” said publisher and founder Arsalan Arif. “Joining the Financial Times helps us reach even more subscribers, grow revenue, and invest in the journalism that’s made Endpoints a daily habit for biopharma professionals.”

“In the course of our lengthy conversations, it’s been clear that the Financial Times and Endpoints share a set of values about specialty publishing and the integrity of our work in a fiercely independent organisation,” said Endpoints editor and founder John Carroll. “We’re thrilled to have them as partners as we break more news, drilling ever deeper into the biopharma industry and healthcare as we serve more readers.”

The investment in Endpoints forms part of a corporate development strategy that has seen the FT Group diversify its business in strategic areas. It follows the recent acquisitions of the product and consulting divisions of Wavteq, an economic development consulting firm; TNW; an events and media company; Alpha Grid, a content production company; GIS Planning, an investment intelligence company; and Longitude, a specialist provider of thought leadership and research services.

Lazard and law firm Lathrop GPM advised Endpoints, while PwC and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP advised the Financial Times.

