Fifth Third Awards $53,000 Grants to Three Small Businesses

Conclusion of Bank’s Inaugural ‘Love, Fifth Third’ Appreciation Campaign

Nearly 2,200 sweepstakes entries made by employees

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For two weeks in November, Fifth Third Bank employees showed their love for their local small businesses by entering them in a sweepstakes to win a $53,000 grant – to be used as needed by the business. The Bank is pleased to announce the winners: Rey’s Remodeling in Indianapolis, Delight Nails & Spa in Orlando and RODI Italian in Loveland, Ohio.









“I am incredibly proud of our employees who visited their favorite small businesses to show their appreciation and provide a chance to win a grant,” said Melissa Stevens, chief marketing officer at Fifth Third. “And I could not be more excited for Rey’s Remodeling, Delight Nails & Spa and RODI Italian as the sweepstakes winners. I can’t wait to see how they use the grants to help them grow and support the local communities.

“Small businesses serve as the economic engine for our communities and through this campaign we were able to focus our efforts where we can have the most impact.”

Fifth Third employees submitted nearly 2,200 entries in the sweepstakes by sharing photos of the small businesses and #love53 on social media. Visit Fifth Third’s Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn to see the entries or follow #love53.

To read more about the winners:

