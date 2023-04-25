Fiduciary Trust Names Sidney Queler as Head of Wealth Management

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiduciary Trust Company (“Fiduciary”), a Boston-headquartered private wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that Sidney Queler has recently joined the firm as Head of Wealth Management.





Queler is responsible for the strategic direction, oversight, and enhancement of Fiduciary’s distinctive client service and new business development activities. He also leads the recruitment and development of its industry-leading professionals who bring the best that the company has to offer to each client relationship in a personalized manner. He reports to Fiduciary’s President & CEO, Austin V. Shapard, serves on Fiduciary’s Senior Management and Investment Committees and will be a director of its New Hampshire affiliate.

He brings more than 30 years of wealth management experience to Fiduciary, previously serving as the Chief Growth Officer for CIBC Private Wealth Management and National Director of Business Development of CIBC-Atlantic Trust. Earlier, Queler served in senior positions at Curian Capital, the Capital Management Group at Avatar Associates, and BTS Asset Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sid to our team,” said Austin Shapard. “We are confident that our clients and colleagues will be well served by his decades of wealth management experience as he builds on our exceptional roster of financial services professionals and helps expand our client base.”

“I am excited to join the team at Fiduciary, a firm that exemplifies the best practices in wealth management,” said Queler. “I look forward to further enhancing the firm’s distinctive client service experience, including developing and growing its team of talented wealth management professionals.”

In addition to his work in financial services, Queler serves as Vice Chairman of the Trustee Advisory Board at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he is also a member of the Trustee Nominating Committee, the Marketing Committee, and the Philanthropy Board. He is a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Partners Committee and the Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), as well as past chairman of the Beth Israel Medical Center Board of Overseers.

Queler earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in business administration from Elmira College in New York.

About Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust is a privately owned wealth management firm with over $20 billion in client assets and serves families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective advice to help grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trustee and estate services, and family office, tax and custody services.

Founded in 1885 as a family office, Fiduciary takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients’ best interests. The firm’s client focus has enabled it to achieve an average 98% annual client retention rate for over a decade.

For additional information about Fiduciary’s services, please visit www.fiduciary-trust.com, or contact Todd Eckler at 617-292-6799 or eckler@fiduciary-trust.com.

