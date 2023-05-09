Fiat Growth Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Fiat Growth is named Inc.’s best workplaces in America

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiat Growth has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, the award is the result of Fiat’s work creating an exceptional workplace and company culture. In the survey used to evaluate applicants, Fiat Growth employees highlighted the company’s leadership, diversity, and growth opportunities.

Fiat Growth is a turnkey growth team and in-house thought partner that employs custom solutions to support emerging brands in their efforts to scale. Fiat works closely with its companies, acting as an extension of the internal team while leading strategy and execution of growth challenges, filling temporary gaps, and generating strategic growth opportunities. Fiat leaders have recognized the importance of a healthy culture and employee experience from the company’s inception, and have worked closely with all team members to prioritize their growth and wellbeing. Fiat stands among the list of 590 honorees and was chosen out of a submission pool of thousands.

“I and the rest of the founding team at Fiat Growth believe employee support is not optional in order for a business to thrive,” says Drew Glover, Founding Partner at Fiat Growth. “Positive culture and growth opportunities are non-negotiables for us, and we’ve seen much of our progress as a result.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

Fiat Growth is a growth consultancy working with some of the largest Fintech consumer and B2B brands (Chime, Lemonade, Redfin, Bestow, SharkNinja, Copper, etc.). We provide 360-degree growth support, acting as operators to build affiliate and strategic partnerships to help our clients scale. We connect brands to powerful platforms, publishers and marketplaces that represent our clients’ ideal users, while optimizing against our clients’ KPIs. For more information, visit www.fiatgrowth.com.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

