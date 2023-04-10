Ferry-Morse’s Annual “Garden Get-Together” Facebook Live Returns for National Gardening Day

Theme for 2023 is all about cooking with what you grow, bringing fresh flavor from plant-to-plate

NORTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NationalGardeningDay—Ferry-Morse, one of the leading and oldest gardening seed brands in the United States, part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), announces its annual Garden Get-Together will take place on Friday, April 14 on Facebook Live in honor of National Gardening Day. Celebrating the joy of cooking with fresh, homegrown ingredients, the virtual event welcomes gardeners and home chefs of all experience levels to come together to enjoy interactive demonstrations hosted by popular creators as well as Ferry-Morse’s gardening experts. The event is free and will begin at 2:00PM EDT on the Ferry-Morse Facebook page.





“Cooking with the food you grow can be a very rewarding experience, and we are so excited to bring our team and our partners together to help everyone get excited about the spring gardening season and talk about how to take your efforts from plant to plate,” said Rebecca Sears, CMO & Resident Green Thumb at Ferry-Morse. “It’s no secret that many of us have been impacted by higher grocery costs, but growing your own vegetables, fruits and herbs at home is an easy way to still incorporate fresh ingredients into your meals for a fraction of the cost and even more flavor!”

Viewers tuning in to the Facebook Live will enjoy inspirational gardening and recipe demonstrations featuring select plants from the brand’s popular PlantlingsTM collection led by Ferry-Morse experts, including Rebecca Sears who is gardening in Zone 6b this season. To further the brand’s mission of growing successful gardeners, Ferry-Morse will also be conducting engaging and educational conversations with the following creators:

Marcus Bridgewater of Garden Marcus, gardening in Texas in Zone 9a

Brian Brigantti of Redleaf Ranch, gardening in Tennessee in Zone 7b

Toni Okamoto of Plant-Based on a Budget, gardening in California in Zone 9

To help viewers prepare for the planting season the right way, Ferry-Morse will be offering a special discount in honor of the Garden Get-Together, good for any of its seeds, premium garden tools, garden-themed merchandise and accessories, Plantlings and more by visiting ferrymorse.com/pages/garden-get-together-live-2023.

Available in a variety of vegetable, fruit, and herb options, Plantlings are live baby plants with established root systems that are delivered directly from Ferry-Morse’s nursery to front doors. New to this year’s collection is Ferry-Morse’s line of Plantlings Garden Starter Kits – curated kits of 12 baby plants that are offered in a range of culinary themes to make growing your favorite foods even easier. Kits from the line include the Italian Vegetable & Herb Kit, Mediterranean Vegetable & Herb Kit, and the Salsa Vegetable & Herb Kit.

Supporting Gardeners Throughout Their Journey

Ferry-Morse offers a range of online resources and tools, providing gardeners of all levels with the guidance they need to achieve their garden goals. Tools include the brand’s Garden Matchmaker personalization quiz designed to provide gardeners with seed and plant recommendations best suited for their gardening needs, as well as its new ‘Ask Our Gardening Community’ live Q&A center in which passionate gardening experts provide free tips, resources and advice for any budding consumer questions.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed businesses in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, visit ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

