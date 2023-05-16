FAU Final Four Stars sign their first NIL Deal with RoofClaim.com

RoofClaim.com and Florida Atlantic Men’s Basketball Partner for Success

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RoofClaim.com, a company committed to bringing transparency, trust, and efficiency to the roofing industry and protecting consumers throughout the entire roofing process is proud to announce a historic NIL partnership with Florida Atlantic Men’s Basketball student-athletes.

A sponsor of the Boca Raton Bowl each fall, RoofClaim.com has always seen the state of Florida playing a huge part in their growth and success.

Florida Atlantic Men’s Basketball had an amazing season that was capped off with a run to the Final Four. 35 wins. The first ever Conference USA championship and the second ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The program’s first, second, third, and fourth ever tournament wins and a first ever Final Four appearance. This will be the legacy of the 2022-23 Florida Atlantic Owls men’s basketball team, a team who will be remembered in the books as one of the greatest stories in college basketball history.

While the Owls’ dream season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion against San Diego State, there is much to celebrate. Florida Atlantic fell victim to an Aztec buzzer beater, dropping the national semifinal by a 72-71 final score, but now opportunities abound.

Including Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships for deserving student-athletes.

Student-Athletes:

Nicholas Boyd: Nicholas Boyd is a 6’3” guard from Garnersville, NY. He is an honor roll member and averaged 8.9 pts per game in the 2022-23 season. He also shot 40% from three-point range and totaled 92 assists for the season.

Alijah Martin: Alijah Martin is a 6’2” sophomore guard from Summit, MS. The business major averaged 13.4 pts on the season along with 189 rebounds and 52 assists total.

Johnell Davis: Johnell Davis is a 6’4” guard from Gary, IN. The sophomore averaged 13.8 pts on the season and scored a career high 36 points vs. UAB. One of the team leaders on the Owls, Davis also shot 86% from the free throw line.

These Final Four stars have signed one year agreements.

“RoofClaim.com is thrilled to announce a sponsorship agreement with FAU’s Final Four Superstars; Alijah Martin, Nicholas Boyd and Johnell Davis,” said RoofClaim.com CEO Brian Wedding. “We are proud to be partnering with these athletes whose hard work, dedication and sportsmanship embody the values of our brand.”

“What an opportunity! RoofClaim’s generosity and support is greatly appreciated,” stated Nicholas Boyd.

“I’m excited to announce my new NIL deal with RoofClaim.com. Stay tuned for more!” explained Alijah Martin.

“I really appreciate the love and generosity of our team,” offered Johnell Davis, “They are making my dreams turn into reality with opportunities like this and I can’t express my gratitude enough.”

On the upcoming 2023-24 season:

“I’m ready to get back to work,” adds Boyd. “I’m happy for our team. I mean, we put FAU on the map; that’s most important to me. When I came to this school and I committed here, I said this is what we’re going to do.”

With experience, expertise, and integrity, RoofClaim.com attests to the company’s drive for innovation and excellence – aiming for high-quality service and preparing the way for future growth and success in the roofing industry. Don’t just take our word for it. Visit RoofClaim.com for more information.

