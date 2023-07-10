Fanttik Announces Massive Discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the Wake of Successful Collaboration with NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman

HOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fanttik’s exhilarating third collaboration with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8, 2023. Unlike ever before, the momentum from the exciting collaboration leads into the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day for all auto enthusiasts and NASCAR fans! For this momentous shopping extravaganza, Fanttik will offer huge discounts, with savings of up to 50%, during Amazon Prime Day, from July 4th to July 15th.









Third Time’s The Charm at NASCAR

As a prominent supporter of NASCAR, Fanttik’s alliance with Kyle Weatherman holds an eventful significance. Weatherman, a respected figure in American stock car racing, competes professionally in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, having also raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

Throughout June and July, Fanttik stood by Weatherman’s side during his races at the Martinsville Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This remarkable collaboration was commemorated with the launch of the Kyle Weatherman Signature Series of the flagship tire inflator prior to his Martinsville races. The successful outcomes of their joint efforts not only solidified their partnership but also generated a tremendous outpouring of support and admiration from fans and enthusiasts alike.

With their latest accomplishment at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fanttik and Kyle Weatherman once again demonstrated their unwavering dedication to excellence in the world of stock car racing. As the brand surges forward, its continued collaborations with Weatherman showcase Fanttik’s commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of success in the automotive industry.

Fanttik Bringing the Largest Savings on Amazon Prime Day

While Fanttik is simultaneously proud and humbled with its NASCAR collaborations, it recognizes the brand’s core lifeblood – the consumers and supporters. Consequently, Fanttik is bringing Prime Day early sale this year during July 4th and 15th on Amazon Store and Fanttik site. Racing enthusiasts and automotive aficionados will be delighted to discover that Fanttik will offer massive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of its exceptional products during the 12-day event.

Among the highly acclaimed products that will be available at discounted prices, Fanttik’s line of tire inflators is definitely a standout. The Fanttik X8 Apex has already set a new standard in tire inflation with its powerful compressor and quick inflation capabilities. Another noteworthy product line from Fanttik is its line of jump starters, with the Fanttik T8 Apex delivering exceptional performance and reliability at the most inopportune times on the road.

For those seeking top-of-the-line dash cams, Fanttik’s flagship C8 Ultra Duo offers cutting-edge features such as dual 4K UHD recording, built-in GPS, and advanced parking mode. In addition to dash cams, Fanttik also offers a line of portable, handheld cordless vacuum cleaners, including the V8 Mate, providing powerful suction to keep vehicles clean on the go.

Finally, Fanttik’s line of precision electric screwdrivers, such as the Fanttik S1 Pro, is a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation. These tools are designed for meticulous repairs and intricate tasks, offering exceptional precision and durability – both at home and on the go.

As Fanttik prepares to unleash incredible discounts on these uncompromising products and many more during Amazon Prime Day (July 11 and 12) in the wake of the enthralling partnership with NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman, you have a chance to upgrade your driving experience, capture moments with clarity, and equip yourselves with top-notch automotive accessories. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to experience Fanttik’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction at unbeatable prices. So, mark your calendars to put your pedal to the metal with Fanttik this Amazon Prime Day.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to automotive, outdoor, and sports products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from automotive enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times and the prestigious IF Design Award. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Their inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Fostering the motto of– “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experience in inflation technology into the competitive automotive arena.

