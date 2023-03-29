FanCompass and Minor League Baseball Announce Three-Year Partnership

Leader in digital revenue generation to assist MiLB clubs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FanCompass, an industry leader in digital revenue generation through fan engagement and first-party data collection, today announced a three-year partnership with Minor League Baseball (“MiLB”). The partnership provides all 120 MiLB clubs a cross-functional digital revenue solution for digital marketing, ticket sales, lead generation, and data collection.

The partnership also will allow MiLB to develop league-wide sponsors for national promotions, contests, and sweepstakes, scaling out fan engagement activations across the 120-club footprint from a dedicated league dashboard.

“FanCompass provides MiLB and our 120 clubs new opportunities to engage and entertain our fans through innovative digital platforms,” said Allison Creekmore, MLB’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “We are excited about the new opportunities with national activations we’re creating on the platform, and we look forward to continuing the great relationship we have with FanCompass.”

“While FanCompass successfully has served several MiLB teams for many years, we are thrilled to finally be able to extend our technology across all 120 clubs,” said Lisa Fahey, President and Chief Strategy Officer of FanCompass. “This truly is a landmark partnership, and we are certain this league-wide rollout will have a powerful impact.”

Teams from the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NCAA have turned to FanCompass and the FC CORE platform to build engaging fan destinations for over a decade. FC CORE is a mobile-web, cloud-based technology that seamlessly embeds into a team’s website and app, enabling fan and team access 24 hours a day from anywhere and from any device, with a single login.

“FanCompass has provided a unique digital platform to engage fans and sponsors. FanCompass allows us to run contests and other fun things that draw interest and generate thousands of qualified leads for our ticket sales staff, and as importantly, sponsors who create different contests with us,” said Brad Taylor, El Paso Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager. “Those sponsors then see quantifiable results on leads generated through a Chihuahuas partnership. It’s a true win-win, and a 12-month opportunity to keep everyone interested, even in the off-season.”

FanCompass has served the needs of MiLB clubs since 2014 and has worked with hundreds of teams, leagues, and ownership groups across professional and collegiate athletics.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball (“MiLB”) consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since its inception in 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan data platform delivers 1st party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for NFL, MLB, MiLB, NCAA, EPL, USL, NLL, Motorsports, and esports, among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.

Contacts

Angie Johnston – ajohnston@fancompass.com