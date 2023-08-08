Facteus Launches Mobius – Connecting the Power of Generative AI to Consumer Transaction Data – in Public Beta at Ai4 2023

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#altdata—Facteus, a leading data-as-a-service (DaaS) with the world’s largest databases of consumer transactions, today launched Mobius in public beta at Ai4 2023 to provide actionable insights by transforming this immense wealth of data into valuable information for businesses and financial institutions.





Facteus’ Mobius interface converts natural language questions into data queries to bridge the gap between humans and large language models like ChatGPT to extract answers from Facteus’ transaction data sets. Essentially, Mobius helps to connect questions with relevant data to provide accurate answers. And, as Facteus boasts one of the largest consumer transaction data sets, the accuracy of Mobius’ answers is unmatched.

“Connecting Generative AI to Consumer Transaction Data is not just an advancement; it’s a transformative fusion that ushers in a new era of insights and understanding. For the first time, we are bridging the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to interact with data at the speed of thought,” stated Jonathan Chin, Co-founder of Facteus. “This innovation breaks down barriers, democratizes data, and places the power of real-time analytics into the hands of those who can leverage it to create extraordinary value. At Facteus, we believe this is just the beginning of a journey that will reshape how businesses operate, innovate, and grow.”

As shown in this video, queries are quickly and seamlessly pulled by Mobius, from the average transaction amount at major retailers by generation to tracking the price of grocery store staples over the past year. Without coding, databases, or spreadsheets, Mobius can provide comprehensive insights like Market Share Reports, Cross-Shopping Reports, Competitor Reports, and beyond by simply asking a question.

