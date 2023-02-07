Fabric Introduces the Partner Elite Program to Reshape Retail Fulfillment

Program provides resources and support tailored to system integrators, referral partners and OEMs

New Global Director of Partnerships Kimberly Barr named to launch the new initiative

Fabric technology offers dramatic gains in throughput speed, capacity flexibility, storage density and cost reduction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, is launching its Fabric Partner Elite Program, a new set of comprehensive resources in coordination with strategic partners to help brands, retailers, grocers and logistics service providers level up their operations for the future of retail.

The Fabric Partner Elite Program brings together industry-leading experts in supply chain and is designed for brands and retailers looking to implement automation and micro-fulfillment centers (MFC®) to speed up fulfillment and streamline existing supply chain resources.

Brands are increasingly challenged to meet rising customer expectations around shipping time. A Fabric research report, “Fast and Free: The One-Way Ratchet of Consumer Expectations,” found that 61% of consumers expect free next-day shipping and 52% expect free same-day shipping with a minimum purchase of only $40.

“Customers and brands don’t agree on what ‘fast fulfillment’ means,” said Kimberly Barr, Fabric’s new Global Director of Partnerships, who will oversee the launch of the program. “Customers expect same-day or next-day shipping, but many companies feel their current window of 5-7 days is adequate. Retailers who want to meet rising customer expectations are deploying disruptive technologies like Fabric’s MFC solution to meet these demands, all while achieving their profitability and sustainability goals. This results in a first-class brand experience and keeps their customers choosing them over the competition.”

The Fabric Partner Elite Program offers a cost-effective solution to improve customer experience, no matter the business model. System integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and OEMs can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

“Consumers are demanding their goods faster than ever, but the traditional fulfillment model has fallen behind and no longer enables brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Chris Caouette, Fabric’s Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience. “The Fabric solution solves many of these challenges. We are looking to our network of strategic partners to extend our reach beyond what we can do alone, all to speed the adoption of fulfillment automation solutions.”

With Fabric, partner brands have seen a more than 62% reduction in labor costs, an over 71% improvement in storage density, upward of 99% inventory accuracy and a threefold increase in throughput compared to manual fulfillment.

Companies may apply for the Partner Elite Program beginning today and can learn more by visiting getfabric.com/partner-elite-program or emailing partnerships@getfabric.com.

About Fabric

Fabric is a retail technology company that enables exceptional customer experiences from click to delivery. Fabric launched the micro-fulfillment center (MFC®) concept of local, flexible, and automated fulfillment to meet the evolving needs of the retail industry. Its best-in-class intelligent robotics platform empowers brands in their quest for cost-effective, on-demand fulfillment. Founded in 2015, Fabric is backed by leading investors, including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Corner Ventures, Playground Ventures, Princeville Capital, Innovation Endeavors, Aleph and others. Fabric is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams located throughout the United States.

For more information, visit getfabric.com.

Contacts

Treble

Monique Beals



fabric@treblepr.com