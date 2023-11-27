F45 Training Serves Up Strong Dose of Inspiration With ‘Why I F45’ Storytelling Campaign

New Content Series Designed to Inspire Embracing Your Best Self; Refreshed F45 Website Enhances User Functionality

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven, introduced its ‘Why I F45’ content series highlighting real members, trainers and franchise owners on why they commit to F45’s exercise methodology, which can be viewed at F45training.com/whyiF45.









The campaign rolls out with nine spotlight stories, showcasing the power behind F45’s exercise ethos and their own stories on how it naturally fits into their daily routines and all facets of life. Additional stories will be added to the series over time.

“Just as there are thousands of workouts and movements part of F45’s approach to exercise, there are similarly countless members, trainers and owners who share how – and why – F45 fits into their lifestyles through real anecdotes,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “We encourage everyone to find their ‘why’ through experiencing what F45 has to offer at any of our more than 700 studio locations nationwide and see how our fitness regimen can fit into their lives.”

“The creative direction goes beyond showpiece advertisements and scripted testimonials, embracing a mixed-media approach, harnessing the power of user-generated content,” said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer of F45 Training. “Visuals featuring authentic, real-life moments, complemented by heartfelt voiceovers that bring each individual’s personal experiences to life, simultaneously inspire and invite viewers to discover their own motivations to succeed.”

Recently, F45 also refreshed its digital user experience via a revamped website, reintroducing the brand to members and guests alike through a streamlined class booking process, wellness-forward lifestyle content and more.

F45’s newly minted website interface delivers the following enhancements:

A mobile-led interface , making it easier than ever to book a class, start a trial or simply find anything with fewer clicks

, making it easier than ever to book a class, start a trial or simply find anything with fewer clicks Approachable wellness through inclusive imagery of actual F45 members on the website reflects diversity across all fitness levels, no matter where they are in their fitness journey

through inclusive imagery of actual F45 members on the website reflects diversity across all fitness levels, no matter where they are in their fitness journey Enhanced video content showcasing what it is like to work out with the F45 family, transporting viewers into the studio to get a better sense of what F45 is about, why 45-minute workouts are the most efficient path towards results in the shortest amount of time and the overall energizing nature of its training regimen

showcasing what it is like to work out with the F45 family, transporting viewers into the studio to get a better sense of what F45 is about, why 45-minute workouts are the most efficient path towards results in the shortest amount of time and the overall energizing nature of its training regimen Holistic, health-centric content and tips to help anyone improve their overall wellness, exploring all facets of health encompassing physical and mental wellness, nutrition, general lifestyle tips, harnessing one’s motivation, self-care and more

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men’s Journal, combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

Locate your nearest F45 studio and ‘find your why’ at F45training.com/whyiF45, or follow F45 Training on Facebook or Instagram.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com.

Contacts

MEDIA

Adam Belmont



ICR



[email protected]