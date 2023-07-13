F.W. Webb Named One of “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” by Newsweek in its Inaugural List of Companies that Stand Out

Recognized for providing competitive salaries and benefits, promoting equality and diversity, and cultivating a positive culture, while encouraging career development and work-life balance

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F.W. Webb Company, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast, was named one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” by Newsweek in its inaugural list of companies that stand out for providing competitive salaries and benefits, promoting equality and diversity, and cultivating a culture open to new ideas, while encouraging career development and work-life balance. F.W. Webb was awarded four and a half stars out of five on its score as a result of an employer survey.





This distinction follows other significant workplace and culture accolades by Newsweek, including “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023,” “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023,” “America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023” and “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.”

“For over 150 years, including three generations under my family’s stewardship, F.W. Webb has fostered an environment where all employees enjoy their work and feel appreciated, motivated and engaged,” said Jeff Pope, Owner and President of F.W. Webb. “We believe in creating a workplace that encourages our stakeholders to work hard building relationships based on our philosophy that every customer counts. Additionally, we recognize that each of our employees is a vital connection to customers, partners, the communities we operate in and each other. We work hard to ensure a positive and rewarding environment for all F.W. Webb team members.”

“Job candidates from a multitude of backgrounds consistently apply to our company,” said Ruth Martin, SVP of Human Resources, F.W. Webb. “We are proud of this recognition from Newsweek, and those that we received earlier in the year, and remain committed to enriching our workforce with programs and hiring practices that make F.W. Webb a highly desirable place to work.”

Newsweek, along with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, surveyed over 389,000 company reviews completed by employees who work for U.S. companies that employ at least 1,000 people. F.W. Webb employs more than 3,200 people over nine states — including all of New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

About F.W. Webb

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 100 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 45 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms. For more information visit fwwebb.com.

