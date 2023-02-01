Express Expands Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassador Program

Fashion Retailer Introduces Four New Collegiate Style Ambassadors to Join Styling Community: Jahvon Quinerly, Justice Sueing, Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), is gearing up for college basketball’s biggest month by announcing the expansion of the Company’s successful collegiate athlete style ambassador program. Expanding beyond its headquarter city of Columbus, Ohio, the brand will bring on Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Justice Sueing (Ohio), Keyonte George (Texas) and Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) for each of the athlete’s first fashion deals.

“The time was right to expand our collegiate athlete style ambassador program and we are so pleased to welcome four more top athletes to join our styling community,” says Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express. “Over the last year, we have seen incredible success with this program. We can’t wait to work with these talented athletes who have great style and represent confidence and authenticity.”

The social-first campaign will be seen across the brand’s owned channels, talent channels and paid media. George, Quinerly, Smith Jr. and Sueing will each take to Instagram and TikTok starting this month and continuing through March to highlight their style tips that create confidence for them off the court. Express will also style these new ambassadors in its Spring ‘23 collection for their collegiate events and appearances throughout the season.

Built on the accomplishments of the brand’s first collegiate athlete partnerships, this expansion reflects the continued growth of the Express Styling Community, which invites style enthusiasts to support the brand’s purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression.

For more information on the Express Styling Community and the newest collegiate style ambassadors, visit Express.com, @expressmen on Instagram and @express on TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Express, Inc.

Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Contacts

Rebekah Margulis



SHADOW: RMargulis@weareshadow.com

Amanda Monteleone



EXPRESS: AMonteleone@express.com