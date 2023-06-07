Experts to Discuss Role of P.R. in DEI at June 13 PRSA-NY Summit, “Driving DEI Forward”

Third Annual PRSA-NY DEI Summit to Feature Pros from Google, P&G, L’Oreal, iHeartMedia, Edelman, M Booth, and More

Event sponsored by M Booth, Ketchum, LaunchSquad, O’Dwyer’s, Sloane, The Bliss Group and other leading PR organizations and agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEI–The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) will host its third annual DEI Summit, “Driving DEI Forward,” on Tuesday, June 13th. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion in the public relations practice, the summit will take place on June 13 from 1-5 p.m. ET at One World Trade Center.

This year’s program will feature a fireside chat with DEI leaders, a session on achieving pay equity for employees and influencers, case studies to help hone attendees’ cultural competency in communications campaigns, a “meet the media” panel, and an on-site cocktail hour. The summit will open with a keynote from PRSA-NY Chapter President Carmella Glover, President of Diversity Action Alliance.

“As some companies waver in their DEI commitments, PR and communications professionals are at an inflection point,” said Glover. “As counsel to brands with audiences that reflect the country’s myriad identities, our industry has the unique opportunity to support business leaders expressing reluctance to engage diverse communities. I’m proud of PRSA-NY’s ongoing commitment to professionally develop communications leaders and equip them as storytelling experts to help move our industry forward.”

Session speakers represent a wide range of expertise and backgrounds, including: Aaron Kwittken, Founder/Chairman of KWT Global, and Founder/CEO of PRophet; Adrianna Bevilaqua, Chief Creative Officer for M Booth; Alana Beale, Communications & Public Affairs leader at Google; Brent Miller, Senior Director Global LGBTQ Equality for P&G; Elton Wong, Senior Manager of PR & Influencers for L’Oreal; Jess King, VP of Marketing & Communications for iHeartMedia; Kevin Wong, SVP of Marketing, Communications, and Content for The Trevor Project; Moon Kim, EVP and Practice Lead for M Booth; Nya-Gabriella Parchment, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Partnerships for Digital Brand Architects; Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer for GLAAD; Tayla Mahmud, EVP, Health Equity & Multicultural Strategy, M Booth Health; Trisch Smith, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer for Edelman; and more.

Driving DEI Forward is supported by Platinum sponsors including M Booth and Ketchum; Silver sponsors including LaunchSquad, O’Dwyer’s, SKDK, Sloane & Company, The Bliss Group, and The TASC Group; and food and beverage sponsors Allison+Partners, HUNTER, and KWT Global. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

PRSA-NY and PRSSA members receive free admission to the summit. Register at www.prsany.org.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial, and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring, and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, visit prsany.org.

Contacts

Judith Czelusniak



judith@judithmail.com

+1 917-655-3217