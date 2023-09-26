Exchange Solutions™ Partners with Snowflake to Optimize Loyalty Program Performance

BOSTON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerobsession–Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This partnership will enable retailers to develop or enhance their loyalty program and personalized offers solutions by more effectively leveraging their own existing data in the Snowflake Data Cloud.





Leveraging Snowflake’s data sharing capabilities in the Exchange Solutions managed service application, retailers can access and exchange the required data to operate a loyalty program and personalized offer solution without the need for complex feed exchange. Benefits of this new data sharing approach for retailers include:

Launching loyalty solutions with quicker speed to market. No feed ETL set-up is required.

No ongoing management of an ETL reduces costs

All data remains centralized through the Snowflake account avoiding data duplication

Data enrichment becomes easier as loyalty data is shared back directly to the Snowflake account

Personalized offer intelligence accelerates through faster access to new data elements in the Snowflake account

“Building a better experience for our clients and their consumers through innovative loyalty solutions is a constant top priority for our team at Exchange Solutions,” said Mike Hughes, CEO. “Our new partnership with Snowflake will not only improve a retailer’s ability to engage with their consumer at the speed of retail, but it will also improve the organizations’ ability to learn more about their consumers through additional data attributes in their Snowflake Data Cloud.”

Shannon Katschilo, Country Manager, Canada at Snowflake also commented on the new partnership. “Partnering with Exchange Solutions allows us to bring our retail customers a valuable solution. The unlocked potential Exchange Solutions enables through this new managed service is a great example of how retailers can get the most out of their data with Snowflake, and we can’t wait to see the customer impact.”

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada.

