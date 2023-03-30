Ex-Deputy CIO of The Bahnsen Group Launches Pernas Research, A New Value-Focused Equity Research Firm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Deiya Pernas, former Deputy Chief Investment Officer of The Bahnsen Group, a 3.5-billion-dollar investment management firm, announced the launch of Pernas Research, a value-focused stock research firm, which produces in-depth stock research for discerning investors.

He and his co-founder, Dean Pernas, think the timing of their launch couldn’t be more perfect. “Investors face a lack of accessible high-quality stock research. Platforms like Motley Fool and Zacks have proliferated stock content but have brought quality to a new low. Large Wall Street research firms have the sophistication, but their research is often hard to access and heavily biased. It is well documented that these firms tend to engage in herd behavior and oversupply ‘buy’ recommendations on the same firms that are their customers on Wall Street,” said Deiya.

The Pernas brothers believe there is a large gap in the market for quality research, and that this gap is not likely to be filled by competitors anytime soon. “Easy central bank policies over the last decade have driven a bubble in passive investing. To compete on costs, active managers have been under-investing in research talent and over-investing in low-cost algorithmic trading. This has set the stage—The next decade will illuminate the necessity for high-quality stock research. Investors that can discern quality from mass content will be rewarded,” said Dean.

Their research philosophy is firmly rooted in the investment strategy they have honed throughout their careers. They seek out attractively-priced companies that fall into one of two categories: those with the potential to sustain and expand their future cash flows, and those with cash flows that require improvement but have a clear path to recovery.

Their goal is to be the gold standard in high-quality, accessible stock research, backed by the expertise and solid track records of professional investors. Follow along at pernasresearch.com.

About Deiya Pernas, CFA

Deiya has over a decade of experience in investment management. He began his professional career as an analyst in Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division. Shortly after, Deiya was recruited as a founding member of The Bahnsen Group, a boutique wealth management firm based in Newport Beach, California. He made partner in 2017 — and continued as Deputy Chief Investment Officer building and overseeing the team responsible for stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading. During his tenure at The Bahnsen Group, the firm grew assets under management from $500 Million to over $3.5 Billion. He left The Bahnsen Group in 2022 to start his own research firm. Deiya holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

About Dean Pernas

Dean has been investing avocationally for over ten years and is a chemical engineer by formal training. Dean first worked at Procter & Gamble and Schlumberger, before joining Monsanto/Bayer company as Lead Production Engineer at one of their US Manufacturing sites from 2016 to 2020. The focus of his work was on three-phase reactors with nonlinear dynamics; engineering concepts he believes have strong parallels to financial markets. Dean left the chemical engineering industry in June 2020 to pursue investing full-time — subsequently launching Pernas Research with Deiya. Dean holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Davis.

