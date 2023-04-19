Evvnt Launches Mobile Box Office for Enhanced Event Operations

The New App Expands Evvnt’s Ticketing Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evvnt, a leading provider of event ticketing, marketing and discovery solutions has unveiled a new Mobile Box Office for event gate and door sales. The mobile application enables event organizers and venues to manage ticket sales and check-in processes more effectively.

Powered by Evvnt’s award-winning technology, the Mobile Box Office is available to all ticket partners, improving at-the-door operations. With this app, event managers have a comprehensive tool for scanning and selling tickets, regardless of the event size or location.

“Event organizers need a simple, single platform to sell tickets and provide a seamless customer experience; our new mobile app delivers on both of those fronts, and more,” said Peter Newton, Evvnt COO.

According to Trae Judy, an Evvnt promoter partner in Columbia, South Carolina, the Mobile Box Office is “fast and easy to use, with all the core functionality of a box office. Our volunteer staff found it impressive.”

The Mobile Box Office simplifies ticket selection, payment processing and attendee check-ins, all from the convenience of a mobile device. The app features user-friendly navigation and has been designed to cater to busy events. These enhancements not only benefit event organizers, they also help expedite the attendee entrance experience. The flexible technology provides event gate efficiency and comes with onboarding support from Evvnt’s customer support team.

For more information about partnering with Evvnt for ticketing, online calendars and event promotion, contact sales@evvnt.com.

ABOUT EVVNT INC.

Evvnt Inc. provides the events infrastructure for the internet. Evvnt enables event creators to ticket, manage and promote their events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem from a single promotion platform. Evvnt Inc. forms the industry’s largest events advertising network with 100m+ consumers, 250,000+ event creators and 6,000+ event discovery calendars. Operating in the US and 139 countries worldwide. www.evvnt.com

Contacts

Peter Newton



Peter@Evvnt.com

978-886-9948