EVgo Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue grew to a record $50.6 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 457% year-over-year.

Network throughput reached a record 24.9 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the second quarter, an increase of 147% year-over-year.

Total network utilization was in the double digits in the second quarter.

Ended the second quarter with approximately 3,200 stalls in operation or under construction, with 210 new stalls added to the EVgo network during the quarter.

Added more than 82,000 new customer accounts in the second quarter, reaching approximately 688,000 overall at the end of the quarter.

Won $13.8 million of Ohio NEVI funding for EVgo owned and EVgo eXtend sites, representing 75% of awarded funds.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss EVgo’s results and other business highlights.

Revenue increased to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing 457% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in eXtend™ revenue and charging revenues.

Network throughput increased to 24.9 GWh in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10.1 GWh in the second quarter of 2022, representing 147% year-over-year growth. The Company added approximately 82,000 new customer accounts during the second quarter, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to 688,000 at quarter-end, an increase of 55% year-over-year.

“EVgo had a phenomenal second quarter with significant growth in key areas including stalls, throughput, customer accounts, utilization, and revenue,” said Cathy Zoi, EVgo’s CEO. “We are pleased to report EVgo’s network throughput growth is accelerating, demonstrating the leverage in our business and financial model as the auto sector rapidly electrifies. We continue to energize new stalls across the network and surpassed the double-digit utilization threshold for the quarter network wide. In addition, EVgo won 75% of Ohio’s NEVI awards and will put $13.8 million to work in EVgo-owned and EVgo eXtend sites across the state. Our results demonstrate the depth of our team and experience in developing, constructing, and operating a leading fast charging network.”

Business Highlights

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (“NEVI”) : EVgo and its eXtend™ partners were selected by DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, for proposed awards of $13.8 million in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations in Ohio.

: EVgo and its eXtend™ partners were selected by DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, for proposed awards of $13.8 million in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations in Ohio. GM Partnership: EVgo and General Motors opened the 1,000 th stall under the program.

EVgo and General Motors opened the 1,000 stall under the program. EVgo eXtend TM : During the second quarter, the Company continued delivering charging equipment and began site mobilization for projects under the Pilot Flying J/GM program. The Company expects to have the first Pilot site operational in the third quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter, the Company continued delivering charging equipment and began site mobilization for projects under the Pilot Flying J/GM program. The Company expects to have the first Pilot site operational in the third quarter of 2023. Fleet Charging: EVgo’s public fleet charging business continues to scale with growth in rideshare throughput from last quarter, largely driven by collaborative partnerships with Uber and Lyft. EVgo also launched a partnership with a major car sharing company to support their pilot of electric vehicles in San Francisco. In the Hubs sector, the Company operationalized a new dedicated charging hub site and broke ground on another dedicated hub in San Francisco with an existing AV partner.

EVgo’s public fleet charging business continues to scale with growth in rideshare throughput from last quarter, largely driven by collaborative partnerships with Uber and Lyft. EVgo also launched a partnership with a major car sharing company to support their pilot of electric vehicles in San Francisco. In the Hubs sector, the Company operationalized a new dedicated charging hub site and broke ground on another dedicated hub in San Francisco with an existing AV partner. North American Charging Standard (“NACS”) Connectors: Announced plans to add NACS connectors to EVgo chargers.

Announced plans to add NACS connectors to EVgo chargers. EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ exceeded 13% of total charging sessions initiated.

Autocharge+ exceeded 13% of total charging sessions initiated. PlugShare: PlugShare reached nearly 3.7 million registered users and achieved 6.9 million check-ins since inception. Signed a PlugShare deal with GM to provide comprehensive POI data for GM’s applications for its EV customers in several geographic regions, including North America, and South America for the next three years.

PlugShare reached nearly 3.7 million registered users and achieved 6.9 million check-ins since inception. Signed a PlugShare deal with GM to provide comprehensive POI data for GM’s applications for its EV customers in several geographic regions, including North America, and South America for the next three years. Equity Issuance: The Company issued approximately 890,000 shares of Class A common stock with $5.7 million raised in net proceeds through its “at-the-market” equity offering program followed by the issuance of approximately 30.1 million shares of Class A common stock with $123.4 million raised in net proceeds through a primary equity offering.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $50.6 million

of $50.6 million Network Throughput of 24.9 gigawatt-hours

of 24.9 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of approximately 82,000 accounts

of approximately 82,000 accounts Gross Profit of $5.5 million

of $5.5 million Net Loss of $21.5 million

of $21.5 million Adjusted Gross Profit of $12.9 million 1

of $12.9 million Adjusted EBITDA of ($10.6) million 1

of ($10.6) million Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $3.2 million

of $3.2 million Gross Capital Expenditures of $34.8 million

1Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2’23 Q2’22 Change Q2’23 YTD Q2’22 YTD Change Charging revenue, retail $ 9,085 $ 4,389 107% $ 15,700 $ 7,891 99% Charging revenue, commercial 2,418 654 270% 4,133 1,363 203% Charging revenue, OEM 986 189 422% 1,538 340 352% Regulatory credit sales 1,613 2,128 (24)% 2,828 3,506 (19)% Network revenue, OEM 742 887 (16)% 3,441 1,377 150% eXtend revenue 33,281 131 * % 43,573 211 * % Ancillary revenue 2,427 698 248% 4,639 2,088 122% Total revenue $ 50,552 $ 9,076 457% $ 75,852 $ 16,776 352% * Percentage greater than 999%.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2’23 Q2’22 Better



(Worse) Q2’23 YTD Q2’22 YTD Better



(Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 24.9 10.1 147% 42.8 18.1 136% GAAP revenue $ 50,552 $ 9,076 457% $ 75,852 $ 16,776 352% GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 5,529 $ (744) 843% $ 5,570 $ (1,344) 514% GAAP gross margin 10.9% (8.2)% 1,910 bps 7.3% (8.0)% 1,530 bps GAAP net (loss) income $ (21,539) $ 16,997 (227)% $ (70,620) $ (38,269) (85)% Adjusted Gross Profit¹ $ 12,853 $ 3,383 280% $ 19,258 $ 6,248 208% Adjusted Gross Margin1 25.4% 37.3% (1,190) bps 25.4% 37.2% (1,180) bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (10,553) $ (19,837) 47% $ (30,620) $ (38,013) 19% (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2’23 Q2’22 Q2’23 YTD Q2’22 YTD Cash flows used in operating activities $ (3,182) $ (18,539) $ (22,525) $ (38,370) Capital expenditures $ 34,811 $ 44,017 $ 100,057 $ 72,291 1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.

2023 Financial & Operating Guidance

EVgo is updating full year 2023 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of $120 – $150 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($78) – ($68) million*

Additionally, at year-end 2023, EVgo continues to expect to have a total of 3,400 – 4,000 DC fast charging stalls in operation or under construction.

*A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for historical periods presented in this release, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, revenues, capital expenditures, chargers in operation or under construction and network throughput; EVgo’s expectation of market position and acceleration in its business due to factors including increased EV adoption; the Company’s collaboration with partners enabling effective deployment of chargers, including under its contract with Pilot Flying J and GM; and anticipated awards of funding in connection with the NEVI program and associated state programs. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; macro political, economic, and business conditions, including inflation and geopolitical conflicts that could impact EVgo’s supply chains; increased competition, including from new and existing entrants in the EV charging market; unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s limited operating history as a public company; EVgo’s dependence on widespread adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; mechanisms surrounding energy and non-energy costs for EVgo’s charging stations; the impact of governmental support and mandates that could reduce, modify, or eliminate financial incentives, rebates, tax credits, and other support available to EVgo; supply chain disruptions; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base, and manage its operations; EVgo’s ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards for EV charging; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting delays; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on EVgo’s revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by EVgo; risks related to EVgo’s dependence on its intellectual property; and risks that EVgo’s technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo” in EVgo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 257,126 $ 246,193 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $831 and $687 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22,497 11,075 Accounts receivable, capital-build 11,203 8,011 Prepaid expenses 2,783 4,953 Other current assets 3,537 5,252 Total current assets 297,146 275,484 Property, equipment and software, net 383,822 308,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,895 51,856 Restricted cash 300 300 Other assets 2,115 2,308 Intangible assets, net 54,805 60,612 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 823,135 $ 729,724 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,445 $ 9,128 Accrued liabilities 40,831 39,233 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,575 4,958 Deferred revenue, current 16,701 16,023 Customer deposits 11,386 17,867 Other current liabilities 280 136 Total current liabilities 81,218 87,345 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 47,753 45,689 Earnout liability, at fair value 1,297 1,730 Asset retirement obligations 18,477 15,473 Capital-build liability 30,345 26,157 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 42,162 23,900 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 11,293 12,304 Total liabilities 232,545 212,598 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 783,200 875,226 Stockholders’ deficit (192,610 ) (358,100 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 823,135 $ 729,724

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 50,552 $ 9,076 457 % $ 75,852 $ 16,776 352 % Cost of revenue 37,740 5,719 560 % 56,657 10,565 436 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 7,283 4,101 78 % 13,625 7,555 80 % Cost of sales 45,023 9,820 358 % 70,282 18,120 288 % Gross profit (loss) 5,529 (744 ) 843 % 5,570 (1,344 ) 514 % General and administrative expenses 34,333 32,178 7 % 72,222 57,606 25 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 4,783 4,132 16 % 9,567 8,019 19 % Total operating expenses 39,116 36,310 8 % 81,789 65,625 25 % Operating loss (33,587 ) (37,054 ) 9 % (76,219 ) (66,969 ) (14 )% Interest expense — (13 ) 100 % — (13 ) 100 % Interest income 2,199 636 246 % 4,197 691 507 % Other expense, net (1 ) (158 ) 99 % — (422 ) 100 % Change in fair value of earnout liability 2,496 4,891 (49 )% 433 2,627 (84 )% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 7,391 48,712 (85 )% 1,011 25,839 (96 )% Total other income, net 12,085 54,068 (78 )% 5,641 28,722 (80 )% (Loss) income before income tax expense (21,502 ) 17,014 (226 )% (70,578 ) (38,247 ) (85 )% Income tax expense (37 ) (17 ) (118 )% (42 ) (22 ) (91 )% Net (loss) income (21,539 ) 16,997 (227 )% (70,620 ) (38,269 ) (85 )% Less: net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (14,513 ) 12,518 (216 )% (50,518 ) (28,349 ) (78 )% Net (loss) income attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (7,026 ) $ 4,479 (257 )% $ (20,102 ) $ (9,920 ) (103 )% Net (loss) income per share to Class A common stockholders, basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.06 (233 )% $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) (79 )% Net (loss) income per share to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.06 (233 )% $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) (79 )% Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic 85,320 68,545 78,196 68,449 Weighted average common stock outstanding, diluted 85,320 69,322 78,196 68,449

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (70,620 ) $ (38,269 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 23,192 15,574 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment expense 6,008 2,889 Share-based compensation 14,922 10,548 Change in fair value of earnout liability (433 ) (2,627 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,011 ) (25,839 ) Other (155 ) 474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (11,422 ) (2,302 ) Receivables from related parties — 1,499 Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets 3,779 3,735 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 642 (808 ) Accounts payable (2,872 ) (76 ) Accrued liabilities 2,925 358 Deferred revenue 18,939 (572 ) Customer deposits (6,481 ) (2,110 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 62 (844 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,525 ) (38,370 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (100,057 ) (72,291 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses 159 202 Purchases of investments — (34,747 ) Net cash used in investing activities (99,898 ) (106,836 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM 5,828 — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering 128,023 — Proceeds from capital-build funding 4,256 5,029 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 3 Payments of issuance costs (4,751 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 133,356 5,032 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,933 (140,174 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 246,493 485,181 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 257,426 $ 345,007

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: “Adjusted Cost of Sales,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,” “Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),” “Adjusted Gross Margin,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin.” EVgo believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo’s performance. In addition, EVgo management uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. EVgo believes that these measures help to depict a more meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

