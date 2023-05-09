EVgo Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue grew to $25.3 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of 229% year-over-year.
  • Network throughput reached 17.9 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the first quarter, an increase of 124% year-over-year.
  • Double-digit utilization realized in several new markets, including markets outside of California.
  • Ended the first quarter with approximately 3,100 stalls in operation or under construction, with nearly 220 new stalls added to the EVgo network during the quarter.
  • Added more than 67,000 new customer accounts in the first quarter, reaching approximately 614,000 overall at the end of the quarter.
  • Announced expanded agreement with Chevron, with EVgo selected as an EV-charging provider of choice for Chevron and Texaco stations.
  • Entered into a new agreement with Audible to bring trial memberships to EVgo customers later in 2023.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo’s results and other business highlights.

Revenue increased to $25.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing 229% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in charging and eXtend revenues.

Network throughput increased to 17.9 GWh in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 8.0 GWh in the first quarter of 2022, representing 124% year-over-year growth. The Company added approximately 67,000 new customer accounts during the first quarter, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to approximately 614,000 at quarter-end, an increase of approximately 63% year-over-year.

“First quarter revenue growth was fueled by triple digit throughput growth as network utilization continues to increase faster than operational stall growth and EV adoption, demonstrating the strength of our business model,” said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. “EVgo is investing ahead of the mass adoption of EVs in the United States and installed a record number of new stalls during the quarter. We also announced an exciting expansion of our program with Chevron, which is designed to pave the way for fast charging at conveniently located gas stations across the country. We expect revenue to increase over the remainder of the year as we benefit from increasing EV adoption, the mobilization of new, faster stations, and the deployment of EVgo eXtend sites with our partners.”

Business Highlights

  • Program with Chevron: EVgo and Chevron entered into a new agreement to offer Chevron locations across the U.S. a turnkey DC fast charging solution with a variety of ownership models, including EVgo eXtend. Through the agreement, Chevron and Texaco branded stations nationwide will have access to industry-leading fast charging equipment and integrated solutions from EVgo through both the Company’s traditional EVgo-owned offering as well as EVgo eXtend. Under the agreement, EVgo will provide hardware, design, and construction of up to 350kW charging at these sites, as well as operations and maintenance, and networking and software solutions.
  • EVgo Advantage: Entered into a new agreement with Audible to bring trial memberships to EVgo customers later in 2023, making relevant audiobooks and Audible Original podcasts available to EV drivers while they charge.
  • Stall Development: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with approximately 3,100 stalls in operation or under construction. EVgo added nearly 220 new DC fast charging stalls to its network during the quarter.
  • Active Engineering and Construction (E&C) Stall Development Pipeline: The Company’s pipeline was approximately 3,500 stalls as of the end of the first quarter of 2023.
  • EVgo eXtendTM: During the first quarter, the Company continued delivering charging equipment and pre-engineering work for projects under the Pilot Flying J/GM program, and began site mobilization in the second quarter of 2023.
  • EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ exceeded 10% of total charging sessions initiated.
  • Fleet Partnerships: EVgo won contracts for a second site at MHX, a behind-the-fence, class 8 truck company, and a second site at a national food and beverage company — both of which include EVgo Optima™, the Company’s proprietary fleet management software.
  • PlugShare: Plugshare reached nearly 3.4 million registered users and achieved the milestone of 6.0 million check-ins since inception.
  • Public-Private Partnership: EVgo was awarded $7.3 million from the California Energy Commission’s (“CEC”) California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (“CALeVIP”) 2.0 program to deploy more than 100 350kW chargers across 19 locations in disadvantaged and/or low-income census tracts.
  • Equity Issuance: In April 2023, the Company issued approximately 890,000 shares of Class A common stock with $5.7 million raised in net proceeds through an “at-the-market” equity offering.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Revenue of $25.3 million
  • Network Throughput of 17.9 gigawatt-hours
  • Customer Account Additions of approximately 67,000 accounts
  • Gross Profit of $41 thousand
  • Net Loss of ($49.1) million
  • Adjusted Gross Profit of $6.4 million1
  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($20.1) million1
  • Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of ($19.3) million
  • Capital Expenditures of ($65.2) million

1Adjusted Gross Profit / (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

Unaudited, dollars in thousands

Q1’22

 

Q2’22

 

Q3’22

 

Q4’22

 

Q1’23

Q1’23 vs Q1’22

Charging revenue, retail

 

$

3,502

 

$

4,389

 

$

5,176

 

$

5,828

 

$

6,615

89

%

Charging revenue, commercial

 

 

709

 

 

654

 

 

678

 

 

1,322

 

 

1,715

142

%

Charging revenue, OEM

 

 

151

 

 

189

 

 

252

 

 

349

 

 

552

266

%

Regulatory credit sales

 

 

1,378

 

 

2,128

 

 

1,178

 

 

968

 

 

1,215

(12

)%

Network revenue, OEM

 

 

490

 

 

887

 

 

448

 

 

626

 

 

2,699

451

%

eXtend revenue

 

 

80

 

 

131

 

 

1,543

 

 

16,689

 

 

10,292

*

%

Ancillary revenue

 

 

1,390

 

 

698

 

 

1,234

 

 

1,521

 

 

2,212

59

%

Total revenue

 

$

7,700

 

$

9,076

 

$

10,509

 

$

27,303

 

$

25,300

229

%

___________________________________________

*Percentage greater than 999%.

Unaudited, dollars in thousands

Q1’23

 

Q1’22

 

Better (Worse)

Network Throughput (GWh)

 

 

17.9

 

 

8.0

 

124%

GAAP revenue

 

$

25,300

 

$

7,700

 

229%

GAAP gross profit (loss)

 

$

41

 

$

(600)

 

107%

GAAP gross margin

 

 

0.2%

 

 

(7.8%)

 

800 bps

GAAP net loss

 

$

(49,081)

 

$

(55,266)

 

11%

Adjusted Gross Profit1

 

$

6,405

 

$

2,865

 

124%

Adjusted Gross Margin1

 

 

25.3%

 

 

37.2%

 

(1,190) bps

Adjusted EBITDA1

 

$

(20,067)

 

$

(18,176)

 

(10)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1’23

 

Q1’22

 

 

Cash flows used in operating activities

 

$

(19,343)

 

$

(19,831)

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

(65,246)

 

$

(28,274)

 

 

1 Adjusted Gross Profit / (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

2023 Financial & Operating Guidance

EVgo is affirming 2023 guidance as follows:

  • Total revenue of $105 – $150 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($78) – ($60) million*

Additionally, at year-end 2023, EVgo expects to have a total of 3,400 – 4,000 DC fast charging stalls in operation or under construction.

*A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for historical periods presented in this release, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

Conference Call Information

A live audio webcast and conference call for EVgo’s first quarter 2023 earnings release will be held today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com, and the dial-in information for those wishing to access via phone is:

Toll Free: (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers)

Toll/International: (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.)

Conference ID: 6304708

This press release, along with other investor materials, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019 EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, revenues, capital expenditures, chargers in operation or under construction and network throughput; EVgo’s expectation of market position and acceleration in its business due to factors including increased EV adoption; and the Company’s collaboration with partners enabling effective deployment of chargers, including the anticipated benefits of its partnership with Chevron. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; ongoing impacts from COVID-19 on EVgo’s business, customers, and suppliers; macro political, economic, and business conditions, including inflation and geopolitical conflicts that could impact EVgo’s supply chains; increased competition, including from new and existing entrants in the EV charging market; unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s limited operating history as a public company; EVgo’s dependence on widespread adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; mechanisms surrounding energy and non-energy costs for EVgo’s charging stations; the impact of governmental support and mandates that could reduce, modify, or eliminate financial incentives, rebates, tax credits, and other support available to EVgo; supply chain disruptions; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base, and manage its operations; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting delays; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on EVgo’s revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by EVgo; risks related to EVgo’s dependence on its intellectual property; and risks that EVgo’s technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo” in EVgo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

163,512

 

 

$

246,193

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $782 and $687 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

29,263

 

 

 

11,075

 

Accounts receivable, capital-build

 

 

9,418

 

 

 

8,011

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

4,077

 

 

 

4,953

 

Other current assets

 

 

10,501

 

 

 

5,252

 

Total current assets

 

 

216,771

 

 

 

275,484

 

Property, equipment and software, net

 

 

367,195

 

 

 

308,112

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

54,670

 

 

 

51,856

 

Restricted cash

 

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Other assets

 

 

2,137

 

 

 

2,308

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

57,708

 

 

 

60,612

 

Goodwill

 

 

31,052

 

 

 

31,052

 

Total assets

 

$

729,833

 

 

$

729,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

18,640

 

 

$

9,128

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

40,126

 

 

 

39,233

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

5,590

 

 

 

4,958

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

24,529

 

 

 

16,023

 

Customer deposits

 

 

12,833

 

 

 

17,867

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

415

 

 

 

136

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

102,133

 

 

 

87,345

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

48,234

 

 

 

45,689

 

Earnout liability, at fair value

 

 

3,793

 

 

 

1,730

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

17,371

 

 

 

15,473

 

Capital-build liability

 

 

28,152

 

 

 

26,157

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

37,175

 

 

 

23,900

 

Warrant liabilities, at fair value

 

 

18,684

 

 

 

12,304

 

Total liabilities

 

 

255,542

 

 

 

212,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

1,525,282

 

 

 

875,226

 

Stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(1,050,991

)

 

 

(358,100

)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit

 

$

729,833

 

 

$

729,724

 

 

 EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change %

Revenue

 

$

25,300

 

 

$

7,700

 

 

229

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

18,917

 

 

 

4,846

 

 

290

%

Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization

 

 

6,342

 

 

 

3,454

 

 

84

%

Cost of sales

 

 

25,259

 

 

 

8,300

 

 

204

%

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

41

 

 

 

(600

)

 

107

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

37,889

 

 

 

25,428

 

 

49

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

 

4,784

 

 

 

3,887

 

 

23

%

Total operating expenses

 

 

42,673

 

 

 

29,315

 

 

46

%

Operating loss

 

 

(42,632

)

 

 

(29,915

)

 

(43

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,998

 

 

 

55

 

 

*

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1

 

 

 

(263

)

 

100

%

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

(2,063

)

 

 

(2,264

)

 

9

%

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(6,380

)

 

 

(22,874

)

 

72

%

Total other expense, net

 

 

(6,444

)

 

 

(25,346

)

 

75

%

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(49,076

)

 

 

(55,261

)

 

11

%

Income tax expense

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(5

)

 

%

Net loss

 

 

(49,081

)

 

 

(55,266

)

 

11

%

Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

(36,005

)

 

 

(40,867

)

 

12

%

Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders

 

$

(13,076

)

 

$

(14,399

)

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

14

%

_______________________________________

*Percentage greater than 999%.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(49,081

)

 

$

(55,266

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

 

11,126

 

 

 

7,341

 

Net loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment expense

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

1,010

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

6,427

 

 

 

3,506

 

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

2,063

 

 

 

2,264

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

6,380

 

 

 

22,874

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

288

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(18,188

)

 

 

(257

)

Receivables from related parties

 

 

 

 

 

1,499

 

Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets

 

 

(4,415

)

 

 

3,538

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

 

 

365

 

 

 

(2,135

)

Accounts payable

 

 

6,493

 

 

 

154

 

Payables to related parties

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(799

)

 

 

(2,596

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

21,781

 

 

 

(561

)

Customer deposits

 

 

(5,034

)

 

 

(862

)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

 

 

79

 

 

 

(653

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(19,343

)

 

 

(19,831

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

 

(65,246

)

 

 

(28,274

)

Proceeds from insurance for property losses

 

 

 

 

 

202

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(65,246

)

 

 

(28,072

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from capital-build funding

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

4,099

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Payments of issuance costs and deferred transaction costs

 

 

(308

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,908

 

 

 

4,101

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(82,681

)

 

 

(43,802

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

246,493

 

 

 

485,181

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

163,812

 

 

$

441,379

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EVgo uses the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: “Adjusted Cost of Sales,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,” “Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),” “Adjusted Gross Margin,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin.” EVgo believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo’s performance. In addition, EVgo management uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. EVgo believes that these measures help to depict a more meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo’s financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before: (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales.

Contacts

For investors:
investors@evgo.com

For Media:
press@evgo.com

Read full story here

