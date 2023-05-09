EVgo Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue grew to $25.3 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of 229% year-over-year.

Network throughput reached 17.9 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the first quarter, an increase of 124% year-over-year.

Double-digit utilization realized in several new markets, including markets outside of California.

Ended the first quarter with approximately 3,100 stalls in operation or under construction, with nearly 220 new stalls added to the EVgo network during the quarter.

Added more than 67,000 new customer accounts in the first quarter, reaching approximately 614,000 overall at the end of the quarter.

Announced expanded agreement with Chevron, with EVgo selected as an EV-charging provider of choice for Chevron and Texaco stations.

Entered into a new agreement with Audible to bring trial memberships to EVgo customers later in 2023.

Revenue increased to $25.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing 229% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in charging and eXtend revenues.

Network throughput increased to 17.9 GWh in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 8.0 GWh in the first quarter of 2022, representing 124% year-over-year growth. The Company added approximately 67,000 new customer accounts during the first quarter, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to approximately 614,000 at quarter-end, an increase of approximately 63% year-over-year.

“First quarter revenue growth was fueled by triple digit throughput growth as network utilization continues to increase faster than operational stall growth and EV adoption, demonstrating the strength of our business model,” said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. “EVgo is investing ahead of the mass adoption of EVs in the United States and installed a record number of new stalls during the quarter. We also announced an exciting expansion of our program with Chevron, which is designed to pave the way for fast charging at conveniently located gas stations across the country. We expect revenue to increase over the remainder of the year as we benefit from increasing EV adoption, the mobilization of new, faster stations, and the deployment of EVgo eXtend sites with our partners.”

Business Highlights

Program with Chevron: EVgo and Chevron entered into a new agreement to offer Chevron locations across the U.S. a turnkey DC fast charging solution with a variety of ownership models, including EVgo eXtend. Through the agreement, Chevron and Texaco branded stations nationwide will have access to industry-leading fast charging equipment and integrated solutions from EVgo through both the Company’s traditional EVgo-owned offering as well as EVgo eXtend. Under the agreement, EVgo will provide hardware, design, and construction of up to 350kW charging at these sites, as well as operations and maintenance, and networking and software solutions.

Entered into a new agreement with Audible to bring trial memberships to EVgo customers later in 2023, making relevant audiobooks and Audible Original podcasts available to EV drivers while they charge. Stall Development: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with approximately 3,100 stalls in operation or under construction. EVgo added nearly 220 new DC fast charging stalls to its network during the quarter.

The Company’s pipeline was approximately 3,500 stalls as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. EVgo eXtend TM : During the first quarter, the Company continued delivering charging equipment and pre-engineering work for projects under the Pilot Flying J/GM program, and began site mobilization in the second quarter of 2023.

Autocharge+ exceeded 10% of total charging sessions initiated. Fleet Partnerships: EVgo won contracts for a second site at MHX, a behind-the-fence, class 8 truck company, and a second site at a national food and beverage company — both of which include EVgo Optima™, the Company’s proprietary fleet management software.

Plugshare reached nearly 3.4 million registered users and achieved the milestone of 6.0 million check-ins since inception. Public-Private Partnership: EVgo was awarded $7.3 million from the California Energy Commission’s (“CEC”) California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (“CALeVIP”) 2.0 program to deploy more than 100 350kW chargers across 19 locations in disadvantaged and/or low-income census tracts.

EVgo was awarded $7.3 million from the California Energy Commission’s (“CEC”) California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (“CALeVIP”) 2.0 program to deploy more than 100 350kW chargers across 19 locations in disadvantaged and/or low-income census tracts. Equity Issuance: In April 2023, the Company issued approximately 890,000 shares of Class A common stock with $5.7 million raised in net proceeds through an “at-the-market” equity offering.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $25.3 million

of $25.3 million Network Throughput of 17.9 gigawatt-hours

of 17.9 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of approximately 67,000 accounts

of approximately 67,000 accounts Gross Profit of $41 thousand

of $41 thousand Net Loss of ($49.1) million

of ($49.1) million Adjusted Gross Profit of $6.4 million 1

of $6.4 million Adjusted EBITDA of ($20.1) million 1

of ($20.1) million Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of ($19.3) million

of ($19.3) million Capital Expenditures of ($65.2) million

1Adjusted Gross Profit / (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

Unaudited, dollars in thousands Q1’22 Q2’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 Q1’23 Q1’23 vs Q1’22 Charging revenue, retail $ 3,502 $ 4,389 $ 5,176 $ 5,828 $ 6,615 89 % Charging revenue, commercial 709 654 678 1,322 1,715 142 % Charging revenue, OEM 151 189 252 349 552 266 % Regulatory credit sales 1,378 2,128 1,178 968 1,215 (12 )% Network revenue, OEM 490 887 448 626 2,699 451 % eXtend revenue 80 131 1,543 16,689 10,292 * % Ancillary revenue 1,390 698 1,234 1,521 2,212 59 % Total revenue $ 7,700 $ 9,076 $ 10,509 $ 27,303 $ 25,300 229 %

*Percentage greater than 999%.

Unaudited, dollars in thousands Q1’23 Q1’22 Better (Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 17.9 8.0 124% GAAP revenue $ 25,300 $ 7,700 229% GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 41 $ (600) 107% GAAP gross margin 0.2% (7.8%) 800 bps GAAP net loss $ (49,081) $ (55,266) 11% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 6,405 $ 2,865 124% Adjusted Gross Margin1 25.3% 37.2% (1,190) bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (20,067) $ (18,176) (10)% Q1’23 Q1’22 Cash flows used in operating activities $ (19,343) $ (19,831) Capital expenditures $ (65,246) $ (28,274)

1 Adjusted Gross Profit / (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

2023 Financial & Operating Guidance

EVgo is affirming 2023 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of $105 – $150 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($78) – ($60) million*

Additionally, at year-end 2023, EVgo expects to have a total of 3,400 – 4,000 DC fast charging stalls in operation or under construction.

*A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for historical periods presented in this release, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019 EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, revenues, capital expenditures, chargers in operation or under construction and network throughput; EVgo’s expectation of market position and acceleration in its business due to factors including increased EV adoption; and the Company’s collaboration with partners enabling effective deployment of chargers, including the anticipated benefits of its partnership with Chevron. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; ongoing impacts from COVID-19 on EVgo’s business, customers, and suppliers; macro political, economic, and business conditions, including inflation and geopolitical conflicts that could impact EVgo’s supply chains; increased competition, including from new and existing entrants in the EV charging market; unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s limited operating history as a public company; EVgo’s dependence on widespread adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; mechanisms surrounding energy and non-energy costs for EVgo’s charging stations; the impact of governmental support and mandates that could reduce, modify, or eliminate financial incentives, rebates, tax credits, and other support available to EVgo; supply chain disruptions; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base, and manage its operations; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting delays; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on EVgo’s revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by EVgo; risks related to EVgo’s dependence on its intellectual property; and risks that EVgo’s technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo” in EVgo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 December 31, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 163,512 $ 246,193 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $782 and $687 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 29,263 11,075 Accounts receivable, capital-build 9,418 8,011 Prepaid expenses 4,077 4,953 Other current assets 10,501 5,252 Total current assets 216,771 275,484 Property, equipment and software, net 367,195 308,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,670 51,856 Restricted cash 300 300 Other assets 2,137 2,308 Intangible assets, net 57,708 60,612 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 729,833 $ 729,724 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,640 $ 9,128 Accrued liabilities 40,126 39,233 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,590 4,958 Deferred revenue, current 24,529 16,023 Customer deposits 12,833 17,867 Other current liabilities 415 136 Total current liabilities 102,133 87,345 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 48,234 45,689 Earnout liability, at fair value 3,793 1,730 Asset retirement obligations 17,371 15,473 Capital-build liability 28,152 26,157 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 37,175 23,900 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 18,684 12,304 Total liabilities 255,542 212,598 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,525,282 875,226 Stockholders’ deficit (1,050,991 ) (358,100 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 729,833 $ 729,724

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 25,300 $ 7,700 229 % Cost of revenue 18,917 4,846 290 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 6,342 3,454 84 % Cost of sales 25,259 8,300 204 % Gross profit (loss) 41 (600 ) 107 % General and administrative expenses 37,889 25,428 49 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 4,784 3,887 23 % Total operating expenses 42,673 29,315 46 % Operating loss (42,632 ) (29,915 ) (43 )% Interest income 1,998 55 * Other income (expense), net 1 (263 ) 100 % Change in fair value of earnout liability (2,063 ) (2,264 ) 9 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,380 ) (22,874 ) 72 % Total other expense, net (6,444 ) (25,346 ) 75 % Loss before income tax expense (49,076 ) (55,261 ) 11 % Income tax expense (5 ) (5 ) — % Net loss (49,081 ) (55,266 ) 11 % Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (36,005 ) (40,867 ) 12 % Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (13,076 ) $ (14,399 ) 9 % Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.21 ) 14 %

*Percentage greater than 999%.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (49,081 ) $ (55,266 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11,126 7,341 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment expense 3,460 1,010 Share-based compensation 6,427 3,506 Change in fair value of earnout liability 2,063 2,264 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 6,380 22,874 Other — 288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (18,188 ) (257 ) Receivables from related parties — 1,499 Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets (4,415 ) 3,538 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 365 (2,135 ) Accounts payable 6,493 154 Payables to related parties — 25 Accrued liabilities (799 ) (2,596 ) Deferred revenue 21,781 (561 ) Customer deposits (5,034 ) (862 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 79 (653 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,343 ) (19,831 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (65,246 ) (28,274 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses — 202 Net cash used in investing activities (65,246 ) (28,072 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capital-build funding 2,216 4,099 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 2 Payments of issuance costs and deferred transaction costs (308 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,908 4,101 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,681 ) (43,802 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 246,493 485,181 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 163,812 $ 441,379

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EVgo uses the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: “Adjusted Cost of Sales,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,” “Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),” “Adjusted Gross Margin,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin.” EVgo believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo’s performance. In addition, EVgo management uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. EVgo believes that these measures help to depict a more meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo’s financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before: (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales.

