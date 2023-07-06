Everpass Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership with Three New Appointments

Team includes highly experienced executives across sports and live entertainment, broadcast and media.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everpass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content and the exclusive rights holder of NFL Sunday Ticket for commercial businesses, today announced it has appointed three new members to its executive leadership team, which is led by Derek Chang, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Alex Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer. Reporting to Kaplan, the new members of the leadership team are:





John Kirk, Chief Operating Officer

Stephen Tucker, Chief Financial Officer

Viviana Betancourt Vasquez, General Counsel

“We’re incredibly excited to have our team together and to continue building Everpass into the preeminent, premium sports and entertainment platform catered specifically for commercial businesses, starting with the distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket this upcoming season,” said Alex Kaplan. “This team has extensive and diverse experience across sports and entertainment, content delivery, media rights and creating exceptional hospitality experiences. Combined with the team’s past successes in building businesses and growing successful partnerships, I’m confident in our ability to establish Everpass into an integral and influential leader within the sports media landscape.”

Everpass, recently founded by the National Football League and RedBird Capital Partners, is the exclusive commercial distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket starting this September for the 2023-2024 NFL season. Everpass partners with cable, satellite and streaming providers to bring the NFL Sunday Ticket package to commercial businesses across the country. Everpass recently announced its first multi-year agreement with DIRECTV for BUSINESS.

“Since launching in March, Everpass continues to build momentum on its path towards creating the next generation platform for the curation and distribution of premium sports content to deliver an unparalleled experience for hospitality establishments and their customers who represent the most passionate fans in sports. To succeed in this endeavor, we require a top-notch leadership team, and I am thrilled to welcome and team with John, Steve and Viviana as we drive to meet the demands of the market,” added Derek Chang.

Brief bios of the executive team members can be found below.

John Kirk is Chief Operating Officer and leads sales, service and operations. John has previous COO experience leading corporate strategy and business development across the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries. John brings an entrepreneurial approach to Everpass having spent the better part of his career building and growing businesses. John joins Everpass from Joe Hand Promotions where he was COO. Previously, he founded Kirk Capital Group.

Stephen Tucker is Chief Financial Officer and leads all financial operations, overseeing day to day accounting, budgeting and capital allocation. Stephen has over 30 years of financial experience working across the technology, software, sports and media industries, having held senior-level positions at DIRECTV Sports Networks, AT&T and DIRECTV.

Viviana Betancourt Vasquez is the General Counsel and leads all legal affairs, advising and providing guidance to Everpass’s leadership team on a wide range of legal matters. Viviana brings strong expertise in content acquisition and licensing. Previously she advised WWE, AMC Networks and Major League Baseball on domestic and international content acquisition and licensing matters, in addition to earlier work in DIRECTV and AT&T’s Latin America and U.S. content acquisition divisions.

About Everpass Media



Everpass Media, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League, is a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment content to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Founded in 2023, Everpass launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States. Everpass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to create a one-stop-shop for commercial distribution of premium live events.

For more information, please visit: Everpass.com

