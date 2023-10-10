Everest Group Names Foundever™ a Leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Foundever celebrates its 11th consecutive year as a top performer in CXM excellence

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This marks the 11th consecutive year the global CX leader has received this prestigious recognition.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess the relative market impact, vision and capability of service providers. Through detailed evaluations of 54 CXM service providers featured on the PEAK Matrix® 2023, Everest Group generated three classification categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Leaders demonstrate exceptional innovation and transition management in their engagements while enhancing technological capabilities through proprietary solutions, partnerships or acquisition. As a Leader, Foundever is acknowledged for their consistent delivery of CXM services in the form of elite client satisfaction scores due to superior domain expertise.

“We’re so proud to be recognized by Everest Group as a global customer experience leader for the 11th year in a row,” said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Foundever. “As brands seek to transform their customer experience strategy within the global marketplace, finding a leading partner who can guide and support them through ever-evolving technologies, such as analytics and conversational AI, has never been more important. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and effort our Foundever team puts in every day to provide the best customer experiences for our clients’ customers. We look forward to expanding on our commitment in the years to come.”

“Foundever caters to international enterprises through its diversified delivery network of agents, providing CX services, digital solutions, and transformational consulting services to a wide set of industry verticals,” said David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group. “Clients also benefit from its extensive global network of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) dedicated to a diverse range of domains, including intelligent automation, analytics, data science, CX learning, and digital CX technology. This has all contributed to its recognition as a Leader in the Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Global – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Download the report here and learn more about Foundever at www.foundever.com.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

