Eventbrite Teams Up with Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner to Launch ‘GTFO & Celebrate,’ Unlocking Budget-Friendly Holiday Experiences

This campaign directly addresses findings from Eventbrite’s consumer survey on holiday spending habits, which revealed that over 50% of respondents prefer to cap their holiday and NYE celebration expenses under $100, with a third aiming for less than $50 and only a quarter willing to go up to $250. With this consumer sentiment at its core, Paige and Hannah thoughtfully curated the ‘GTFO & Celebrate’ event collection on Eventbrite, unveiling affordable holiday and NYE experiences across major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and Chicago–all priced under $100. In tune with Gen Z’s financial mindfulness, Eventbrite’s campaign aims to deliver memorable moments without the financial strain.

The ‘GTFO & Celebrate’ collection combines traditional holiday gatherings with a variety of unique, wallet-friendly experiences including:

“Chic, fun, fabulous, and not breaking the bank are what we look for when it comes to holiday and New Year’s Eve experiences. I’ve teamed up with Eventbrite to make sure all of these boxes are checked off for you this year and curated our own collection of holiday events to GTFO & Celebrate!” DeSorbo said.

Berner added, “Paige and I have done it all when it comes to ringing in the New Year and I’m thrilled to team up with Eventbrite to help the girlies find affordable, epic experiences. When curating my picks, I looked for events that were fit for the whole squad to make memories and to get hilarious photos with friends and were sure to stand out from the traditional bar crawl scene. It’s time for us to GTFO & Celebrate!”

