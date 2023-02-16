Eureka Equity Partners Announces Investment in Advertiser Perceptions

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eureka Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia, announced today that it has made a significant investment in New York based Advertiser Perceptions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002, Advertiser Perceptions is the leading provider of research-based strategic market intelligence and analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industry, helping some of the largest and most innovative global media and ad tech companies in the world strengthen their brands, improve product offerings and increase revenue.

“We are thrilled to bring Eureka Equity Partners in to help fast-track our new phase of growth. Their experience investing in business information services companies and supporting growth acceleration, both organically and through acquisition, will be highly valuable as we continue to develop new ways to enhance our customers’ experience,” said Randy Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Advertiser Perceptions.

Ken Pearl, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder adds, “Eureka Equity Partners recognizes Advertiser Perceptions’ potential to significantly expand our business through their investment. This is a logical and enabling next step in our growth as a company that will further enhance the valuable and necessary services we deliver to our current and future clients.”

Chris Hanssens, Managing Partner of Eureka Equity Partners, said “We are excited to partner with Randy, Ken and the incredible team at Advertiser Perceptions. They’ve built a highly differentiated offering, which has driven strong client relationships, excellent renewal rates and an impressive long-term growth trajectory. We look forward to working with the Advertiser Perceptions team to support the company’s continued success.”

JEGI CLARITY (www.jegiclarity.com), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries, represented Advertiser Perceptions in this transaction.

For more information about Advertiser Perceptions, visit: www.advertiserperceptions.com

Eureka Equity Partners is a private equity firm targeting niche market leaders with up to $100 million in revenue across industry segments in which Eureka brings significant experience and operating resources, including business services, health care services, specialty industrials and consumer products. Eureka focuses on partnering with proven managers to drive the growth of promising companies into outstanding enterprises. Eureka leads buyouts that bring significant ownership to the operators driving the success of the business. With this core principle that aligns the interests of our operators and our investors, Eureka is also experienced and comfortable effecting minority recapitalizations with flexible investment structures designed to uniquely meet the needs of the company, its management team and other shareholders. More information about Eureka Equity Partners can be found at www.eurekaequity.com.

