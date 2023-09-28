Euna Solutions Launches Budget Book Studio Within its Budgeting Software, Euna Budget

Euna’s Budget Book Studio empowers public sector finance professionals to easily create and publish budget documents online

CHICAGO & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions™, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced Budget Book Studio, a new feature within Euna Budget, powered by Questica. Budget Book Studio enables public sector finance professionals to quickly and easily create a stunning online budget book to share with their community.





The cloud-based Budget Book Studio feature allows governments of all sizes to create and publish their annual budget book with a single, easy-to-use editor. It allows teams to access, collaborate and contribute to all parts of the budget document with ease, while ensuring documents align with Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) standards and are fully Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Budget Book Studio integrates directly with Euna Budget automating data entry and allowing for the published book to be updated if the budget changes at any point throughout the year. This functionality provides public sector finance professionals with the flexibility of developing a budget book before budgets are finalized.

“Today we’ve made strides toward our mission of supercharging the public sector with the tools they need to run more easily and connect with people,” said Tom Amburgey, Chief Executive Officer at Euna Solutions. “Budget Book Studio provides a streamlined and collaborative process for publishing budgets so our customers can remain focused on their priorities, removing the typical burdens related to administrative tasks that are generally associated with making budget books.”

Budget books designed for print are time-consuming, tedious and expensive and often require design skills that are generally not part of the scope of work of public sector finance professionals. Furthermore, having many people working together on a large document can lead to conflicts, confusion and human error. Budget Book Studio addresses these core challenges by enabling public sector finance professionals to easily create, collaborate and publish beautifully designed budget books online, improving visibility for stakeholders and empowering public sector finance professionals to save time and money. With its user-friendly turnkey editing interface, the cloud-based Budget Book Studio can be purchased as a feature within the OpenBook module of Euna Budget.

Key features of the Budget Book Studio include:

User-friendly Editor: Drag and drop content, including charts and tables, pictures, maps and videos. Easily create beautiful layouts or use a pre-built template to present budget information – all mobile-friendly.

Elevated Collaboration: Workflow and annotation tools allow contributors, reviewers and editors to collaborate seamlessly to take every part of the book from submission to approval.

GFOA Compliant: Effortlessly meet GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award requirements, which ensure budget documents meet guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting.

Equitable Accessibility: All features of Euna Budget undergo rigorous testing by individuals with disabilities to align with third-party generated Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) versions and WCAG “AA” accessibility, making them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information about Euna Budget, visit https://eunasolutions.com/solutions/budget/

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Formerly GTY Technology, Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration and compliance. Euna Solutions is a trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, empowering digital transformation and streamlining business processes through a relationship-centered, service-focused approach. Euna propels public sector progress. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

