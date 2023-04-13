Estrella Media Announces the Formation of Its EMAS Commercial Sales Team

EMAS (Estrella Media Advertising Solutions) Integrated Sales Team to Represent Leading Media Networks of Estrella Media, Hemisphere Media Group, and beIN Sports

Representing over 21.5m Reach Across Networks, EMAS to Aggregate and Amplify Multiple Programming Options and the Value of U.S. Hispanic Audiences

Networks Include:



Estrella Media’s Estrella TV and Estrella News,



beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, and



Hemisphere Media Group’s WAPA América, Pasiones, Cinelatino,



Televisión Dominicana, and CentroAméricaTV

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ventaneando—Estrella Media, a leading U.S. Spanish-language multiplatform media company, has announced the formation of its EMAS (Estrella Media Advertising Solutions) integrated commercial sales team. The EMAS team will represent a suite of leading media networks in the U.S. marketplace for broadcast (TV and radio) and digital advertising opportunities. Companies represented are Estrella Media, beIN SPORTS, and Hemisphere Media. Together, the audience reach of the EMAS portfolio is approximately 21.5 million people in the U.S.

“This is a big announcement. EMAS will make it easy for brands to speak to and with more Hispanic consumers who are driving their brands’ growth,” said Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer, who leads EMAS. “What brands and agencies need are ease and scale, and this partnership brings both with a whopping reach of almost 22 million consumers and one sales team managing all of EMAS’ networks. The depth and breadth of our combined content, platforms, and audiences are a game-changer for brands trying to reach the vital Hispanic consumer. This group represents U.S. Latinos of all backgrounds, including Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Central American, and engages them with news, entertainment, and sports.”

The EMAS team will unveil its marketing opportunities as part of this year’s upfront sales presentations through a video stream to be available on Tuesday, May 9. To request an invitation, please email: 23upfronts@estrellamedia.com.

About beIN SPORTS

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free FAST channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled LIVE soccer coverage, which includes live action from Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), motorsports, cycling, padel, tennis, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

“beIN SPORTS is very excited to partner with Estrella Media to play a key role in engaging brands through innovative advertising and sponsorship opportunities,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. “There is significant value for brands looking to connect with fans in unique ways through the premium sports content that our platforms offer, including unrivaled live soccer coverage from Europe and South America, and world-class sporting events and competitions.”

Program information:



beIN SPORTS super-serves die-hard sports fans with LIVE and premium sports from across the globe. Highlighted by its coverage of France’s top soccer league, LIGUE1, beIN SPORTS features LIVE matches from teams such as star-studded Paris Saint Germain, with superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe to name a few. LIVE matches from Turkey’s Super Lig, African Cup of Nations and African Champions league are also included in weekend and weekday soccer coverage.

beIN SPORTS also airs all LIVE matches from South America’s top Soccer competitions, COPA LIBERTADORES and COPA SUDAMERICANA, which include the largest and most popular teams on the continent, with future and current stars lighting up the tournament.

Complimenting beIN SPORTS’ robust soccer offering, the networks also feature world class sporting events and competitions including MMA, wrestling, padel, tennis, auto and motorcycle racing, and extreme/adventure sports.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is the leading U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with industry-leading television networks and popular digital content offerings. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates WAPA TV, the leading broadcast television network and the preeminent local content producer in Puerto Rico, five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and an international content distribution company.

Francisco Gimenez, Chief Operating Officer, Cable and Digital Networks, commented, “Hemisphere has always been committed to its mission of super-serving the high-growth U.S. Hispanic audience, with the leading movie and drama networks and the top channels serving the Puerto Rican, Central American, and Dominican communities, the second, third, and fifth largest Hispanic communities. Hemisphere is committed to providing differentiated, relevant, world-class content that keeps our audiences entertained, informed, and connected. This partnership brings the leading independent Spanish-language networks together to help brands and agencies grow their ability to connect with these communities. We are stronger together.”

Its top programs include:



WAPA América: NotiCentro (with five daily editions on weekdays, including the first and only newscast created for the Puerto Rican diaspora in the continental U.S., NotiCentro América), exclusive rights to Miss Universe Puerto Rico Pageant



Pasiones: Moisés y los Diez Mandamientos (Biblical Brazilian novela), Amar una Vez Más (Turkish drama)



Cinelatino: Bronco: la Serie (bio series), El Mesero (2021 #1 Mexican Box Office Comedy). Coming in May: Un Rescate de Huevitos (animated comedy and #2 Mexican Box office hit of 2021)



CentroAméricaTV: First Division soccer leagues from El Salvador, Honduras, and Costa Rica, Inmigrantes: El Camino Hacia un Sueño (original docu-series)



Televisión Dominicana: LIDOM (Dominican Professional Baseball League), NOTICIAS SIN

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 15 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations and through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; Cine EstrellaTV, its Spanish-language movie channel; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S.

Estrella Media’s digital content reach is more than 4 billion minutes per month, viewed across its multiplatform media portfolio, including its FAST, AVOD, and streaming audio platforms.

Estrella Media owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network with 35 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation’s most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. In addition, Estrella Media produces podcasts for audio streaming, and its music division, Estrella Media Music Entertainment, helps develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

To learn more about Estrella Media and company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

