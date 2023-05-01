Estée Lauder Signs Acclaimed Model Imaan Hammam as New Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estée Lauder announces one of fashion’s biggest stars, Dutch supermodel Imaan Hammam, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Imaan joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent including Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki, and Yang Mi. Imaan’s first campaign debuts in July 2023.





“Imaan has quickly become an icon in the fashion industry,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty. “Aside from her phenomenal energy, charisma, beauty and drive, it’s her passion and dedication to advocating for young women everywhere that deeply connects to our brand’s core values and will help us continue to inspire our consumers globally.”

“I am so honored to be part of the Estée Lauder family,” said Imaan. “Estée Lauder has such a rich heritage and some of the most iconic beauty products, but I am most proud to be part of a brand that champions women’s advancement around the world.”

About Imaan Hammam:



Dutch Supermodel and activist Imaan Hammam is both a fashion industry icon and a shining example for young women everywhere. Of Moroccan and Egyptian descent, Imaan grew up in Amsterdam as one of the six children of two immigrants. Imaan made her runway debut in 2013 for Jean-Paul Gaultier, Givenchy, Hermes, Proenza Schouler, Chanel, and Valentino.

She is a favorite subject of acclaimed fashion photographers Steven Meisel, Craig McDean, Annie Leibovitz, David Sims, Mert & Marcus, Willy Vanderperre, Jamie Hawkesworth, Inez & Vinoodh, and Mario Sorrenti. She has covered the September issue of American Vogue as well as the Italian, British, French, Mexican, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Japanese editions in addition to Harper’s Bazaar, WSJ, i-D, Elle, and Vanity Fair. She has also starred in campaigns for brands such as Tiffany & Co, Chanel, Versace, Fendi, Moschino, and Calvin Klein, among others.

As a global ambassador for non-profit She’s the First, also being named their 2021 ‘Powerhouse of the Year,’ Imaan advocates for young women from all backgrounds. Recognized for her role as an activist as well as for her contributions to the fashion industry, Imaan was awarded one of Bazaar’s Woman of the Year awards in 2020.

About Estée Lauder:



Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world’s first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women’s needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée’s powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

Follow @imaanhammam on Instagram and TikTok.

Contacts

Tara Connaughton



tconnaugh@estee.com

Katie Gunn



kagunn@estee-lauder.co.uk