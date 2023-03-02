ESS Announces 5th Annual Student Art Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fifth consecutive year, ESS is hosting an art contest for K-12 public and charter school students in the continental United States. From now until March 12th at 8:00 pm Eastern Time, students are invited to submit an original drawing, painting, or digital piece representing this year’s topic, “If you could take a school field trip anywhere, where would you go?” Winning students from four grade groups will receive a $500 gift card, plus $500 for their school.

“Our annual art contest is off to a great start,” said ESS CEO Buddy Helton. “Last year, we received over 1,500 submissions. We have already received some very artistic pieces and we are looking forward to seeing how imaginative students can be when creating the field trip of their dreams.”

To enter the contest, parents or teachers with parental consent can submit student artwork to ArtContest.ESS.com. Artwork will be categorized into four grade groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12). A panel of ESS judges will score each submission on a scale of 1-43, based on the following criteria:

Artistic skills

Creativity and originality

Relation to contest theme

A unique and novel approach to the artwork and title

Technical skill by grade level

Adherence to the contest rules and requirements

During the week of April 10th – 16th, the top five finalists from each grade group will be featured on the ESS Facebook and Instagram pages, where the public will vote on their favorites. Artwork that receives the highest total score from the ESS judges and social media “likes” will be announced as the art contest winners on ESS’ social media pages on April 19th.

For more information and full contest rules, visit ArtContest.ESS.com.

About ESS:

ESS is the largest education-exclusive personnel and management company in the country, providing full-service programs to K-12 school districts. It recruits, trains, develops, and manages highly qualified substitute and permanent educational talent. ESS’ solutions place educators in classrooms, improve the quality of education for students, and provide resources to district administration and staff so they can devote more time to raising student achievement. The company fills more than 28,000 absences for more than 900 school district partners each day.

For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Mangan



(877) 983-2244